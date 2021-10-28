Liga: Real Madrid held in check on their lawn by Osasuna (0-0)

Real Madrid held in check. Three days after their victory at Camp Nou in the Clasico (1-2), the Merengue failed to confirm against the very well organized defense of Osasuna. Uninspired this Wednesday evening, they could not do better than a draw (0-0), at the Bernabeu stadium on the occasion of the 11th day of La Liga. The White House now has 21 points and will console themselves with the first place in the standings recovered, thanks to a better goal difference compared to Sevilla FC, Betis and Real Sociedad.

With his three Frenchmen, Ferland Mendy, Eduardo Camavinga and Karim Benzema present at the kick-off, Real Madrid immediately took control of the game and settled permanently in the opposing camp. But the team had to face a defensive block, articulated in 5-3-2, and well grouped in its 30 meters. The Merengue relied heavily on crosses and long shots. Without much success.

Benzema touches the upright

Karim Benzema, long without ammunition, managed to shine after the break, in the best period of his team. We will retain a one-two with Kroos in the area, ended with a blocked shot (53rd) and his pretty feigned sequence from the right – strike from the left which hit the top of the crossbar (62nd). It was probably his partner Vinicius who was the most prominent. His liveliness, his percussion and his dribbling on the left side sometimes destabilized his opponents. But he missed a bit of accuracy and success in the last gesture.

Real finished the game with 17 shots, only 3 on target. Opposite, Osasuna attempted 7 strikes (0 on target). But the Arrasate players could very well have succeeded in the heist twice. On a corner, when Kike is surprised to see the ball reach him on his foot within six meters at the far post (36 ‘). And on a center of Avila left against, when Moncayola sent the ball to the post (50th). Two actions that can make Real say that this draw is ultimately not such a disappointing result.

