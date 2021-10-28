Ligue 1: Nice and Marseille back to back in their late match of the 3rd day (1-1)

Two months later, Nice and OM leave each other as good friends. In a “remake” of the match interrupted at the Allianz Riviera at the end of August, during the third day of Ligue 1, Aiglons and Phocéens separated in a draw (1-1) on Wednesday evening. As a few weeks ago, the Gym led in the score, thanks to a goal from Amine Gouiri. But the Olympian club reacted through Dimitri Payet to stay in contact with his evening opponent, still third with one point more.

This time, no overflow of supporters: there was none at the Stade de l’Aube, chosen as neutral ground to replay a meeting interrupted on August 22. This Nice – OM, crucial in the race for the podium, since the winner could overtake the Lensois dolphin, took place in dead calm… or almost. The in camera has at least for him to make us benefit from the instructions of the coaches to their players.

And instructions, the Aiglons were not lacking at the start of the match which saw a supercharged Christophe Galtier guide his people on almost every touch. With a reward at the end: stifling, his OGCN was quickly rewarded by the opening of the score of Amine Gouiri, ideally served by Evann Guessand (0-1, 6th). Extremely well organized and aggressive, the Gym then had many opportunities to take a break, despite the absences of Kasper Dolberg and Andy Delort, who had not yet arrived in Nice on Matchday 3.





Nice misses the mark in the first period

First there was this too crossed strike from Guessand, launched in an ideal position in the area (14th). Then this duel lost by Gouiri, who resisted Alvaro Gonzalez without managing to deceive Pau Lopez, still very solid Wednesday (35th). Even Hassane Kamara, tenured as a left midfielder, had the opportunity to make the break, but failed by favoring a recovery from the left to a header (36th). Dimitri Payet, he did not procrastinate so much to score on the first Marseille opportunity, taking advantage of Milik’s good body play (1-1, 42nd).

A first… and only opportunity for the Phocaeans, who have only scored once, like Sunday night against Paris (0-0). Nice no longer found inspiration after returning from the locker room, while the training of Jorge Sampaoli has gone up a notch. But Galtier’s men validate their three unexpected points on Saturday against Lyon (3-2) to stay on the podium. At OM, it’s another melody: a third draw in all competitions, for a record of only one victory in their last eight matches.

