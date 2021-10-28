Lille: probable lines, channel and time of the match

Friday, October 29, 2021, Paris Saint-Germain will host the LOSC from 9:00 p.m., at the Parc des Princes. On which channel will this match of the 12th day of Ligue 1 be broadcast? What are the songs of Mauricio Pochettino and Jocelyn Gourvennec? What is the Ligue 1 schedule for the day? Top Mercato tells you everything you need to know before the kick-off of PSG – Lille.





Paris Saint-Germain is opposed to Lille, at the Parc des Princes, within the framework of the 12th day of Ligue 1. With 28 points, the club of the capital occupies the top of the standings with seven lengths ahead of the Racing Club. from Lens. Last Sunday, Mauricio Pochettino’s players drew a draw in the Clasico against Olympique de Marseille (0-0), at the Orange Vélodrome, in a match played at ten for more than half an hour after the expulsion of Moroccan defender Achraf Hakimi. Five days before visiting the Germans of RB Leipzig, during the 4th day of the group stage of the Champions League, Lionel Messi’s partners want to win against a tenth LOSC with 15 units. Opposed next Tuesday to Sevilla FC in C1, Jocelyn Gourvennec’s men remain on two poor performances in the league with a defeat in Clermont (0-1) and a draw at home against Stade Brestois (1-1).

PSG – LOSC team rosters

Paris Saint-Germain is deprived of Moroccan defender Achraf Hakimi, suspended. Italian midfielder Marco Verratti is suspended and injured in a hip. Argentina midfielder Leandro Paredes is still recovering from a thigh injury. The Spanish central defender Sergio Ramos remains in recovery after his calf concerns. As a result of an ENT infection, French striker Kylian Mbappé is out. Argentina star Lionel Messi is uncertain about muscle discomfort. In the ranks of Lille, Benjamin André is suspended. Also missing are Sven Botman (groin) and Léo Jardim (cervical), in the recovery phase.





PSG, the probable team composition of Mauricio Pochettino: Navas – Kehrer, Marquinhos, Kimpembe, Mendes – Wijnaldum, Gueye – Messi, Neymar, Di Maria – Icardi.

LOSC, the probable team composition of Jocelyn Gourvennec: Grbic – Celik, Fonte, Djalo, Mandava – Weah, Xeka, Sanches, Bamba – David, Yilmaz.







PSG – LOSC: on which channel to watch the match live?

The PSG – Lille match will be offered in streaming and live on Amazon Prime Video from 9 p.m. To watch the match between Paris Saint-Germain and LOSC, you will therefore need to subscribe to the Amazon Prime Video offer. While the vagueness is still present concerning the television rights of Ligue 1, for the moment it is Amazon Prime and Canal + which will broadcast all the matches of the French championship for the 2021-2022 season. To watch PSG – Lille in legal streaming, there is only one possibility for France: subscribe to one of the Amazon Prime Video solutions. Everything you need to know is explained below.

Score PSG – Lille

Impossible for you to see the match live on TV or in streaming? Or to be present at the Parc des Princes? Therefore, follow the PSG – LOSC score in our Results section. Cards, goals, substitutions: follow the thread of the match live, minute by minute and don’t miss anything of the match between Paris Saint-Germain and LOSC.

How to watch Ligue 1 this season?

To see 100% of the L1 this season, you will need two offers: Amazon Prime + Pass Ligue 1 (you will have access to 80% of the matches including the famous poster on Sunday evening 8:45 p.m. and seven other matches) and Canal + for the match. Saturday 9 p.m. and Sunday at 5 p.m. A final possible solution for everyone (whether or not subscribed to Free) is to download the Free Ligue 1 application. You will not be able to see L1 matches live, but you will be able to see the best actions and goals almost live. . Other Ligue 1 matches will be played this Friday, October 29, 2021. Here is the full TV program: