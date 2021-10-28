Lionel Messi in difficulty, a Marseillais intervenes!

Disappointing during the Classico OM-PSG (0-0), Lionel messi is still slow to launch his season in Ligue 1. Leonardo balerdi, defender of the Olympique de Marseille, gave his opinion on the complicated start to the season of his compatriot.

PSG: Leonardo Balerdi speaks out on the Lionel Messi case

Arrived this summer at Paris Saint-Germain from FC Barcelona, Lionel messi was eagerly awaited for his first Classico against Olympique de Marseille. But the new PSG star has completely missed out on his match. Despite a few brilliant shots, passes and dribbles, the Argentine genius went through the entire meeting without being decisive in front of the Marseille goal. Lionel messi delivered a disappointing performance, like his debut in Ligue 1.

While he has already scored three goals in as many Champions League days with PSG, the Argentine has still not scored in Ligue 1 this season. His complicated debut in the championship is already provoking various interpretations and comments. Leonardo balerdi has also spoken on the subject.





“It’s going to be hard for Lionel Messi because…”

The defender of Olympique de Marseille, who knows well Lionel messi for having evolved with him in the national team, believes that “It will be complicated for him” to adapt to the French championship for a very specific reason. “It’s complicated for Léo, because everyone is going to want to do it, to hit it, even more here, in a very physical championship, with very aggressive players, it will be hard for him, even more for Paris, because they are going to be the rival to beat. It’s going to be hard “Leonardo Balerdi told ESPN. The defender of Olympique de Marseille therefore remains pessimistic for a Lionel Messi who is still trying to find his marks under the Parisian colors.