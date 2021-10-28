Little Devil Inside: We will have to wait to discover this little indie nugget

It’s been more than six years since the Neostream studios project caught the eye of gamers on Steam Greenlight. Little Devil Inside has finally had its heyday and occupied a large part of the time devoted to this State of Play.

The journey begins in 2022

We know, after more than a chandelier (5 years) to wait for fans of the first hour, the year, and not the release date of Little Devil Inside. The Neostream studios project thus begins its journey in 2022 on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5 as well as on PC, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch (to be confirmed for these platforms).

An adventure game at the crossroads of genres

“In a trip it is not the destination that counts but always the distance traveled, and especially the detours.” (Mondial nomad – Philippe Pollet-Villard). These words couldn’t be truer in Little Devil Inside. The title of Neostream gives pride of place to the exploration and discovery of environments and situations which promises to be varied at first glance.





The playful experience imagined by the studios takes place one meeting after another, as innocuous as it is, through a visit to a Burtonian-style mansion, to conversations leading to risk one’s life in the face of bellicose creatures and to sin to provide for to his needs. Within 5 minutes, Little Devil Inside deploys treasures of creativity, and shows the extent of what it can have to offer. This action-adventure game mixed with RPG and survival mixes genres to offer something refreshing just through its atypical artistic direction and musical atmosphere.