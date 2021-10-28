Love is in the pre 2021: “It’s time”, Franck takes a radical decision for his health

Physically exhausted by his work, Franck has made a big decision. The sylviculteur de l’Amour is in the meadow seriously considering a professional retraining.

For his health, Franck may have to change his life! The darling of viewers of Love is in the meadow this season, the forestry and market gardener has already lived several lives. A former army officer, he gave up everything after a burnout to reconnect with nature. Although he is happy in his forest, which he loves so much, Franck nevertheless experiences major health problems. Aware that his work does not help his physical condition, the hunting enthusiast is therefore about to make a big decision, as he announced on his Instagram account. “In order to avoid MSDs’ musculoskeletal disorders that affect the joints) I alternate the tasks, chainsaw, brush cutter”, he writes.

“The secret to last, even if my age starts to remind me from time to time. Life in nature is certainly exciting, but it prematurely wears out the organism which is always under strain. It’s time to retrain, but into what? The question remains open … “, concluded Franck, therefore asking his subscribers to give him ideas to pursue his professional career without doing such a physical job. In comments, Internet users have therefore given him several ideas: nature and heritage guide, teacher, writer, ambassador … Franck is therefore spoiled for choice!

Franck: “My doctor advised me to take it easy”

In addition to these skeletal problems, the candidate for Love must be in the meadow and suffer from another health concern. “Cutting wood like I do is very physical. By using my arms, my heart has grown too muscular and takes up a lot of space in my rib cage. I can’t have a heart attack, but there is. risk of stroke. My doctor advised me to take it easy “, he revealed in the columns of the Parisian. If the professional life of Franck is likely to take a new start, his daily love life too. After Cécile’s heartbreaking departure, the forestry worker begins his romance with Anne-Lise in front of the cameras. Unless it changes from before in the next episodes.

