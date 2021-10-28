Lucas Paqueta (OL) “apologized” for his delay

” Very happy “, “In confidence and at peace in [s]we work and [s]a private life “, the Brazilian international (26 caps, 5 goals) said he wanted “Play the Champions League with OL” Thursday, two days before the shock of the 12th day of the Championship against Lens. “I am at a very important moment in my career”, he explained, touched by “The incredible support from the supporters” and the “Fervor” around him : “I don’t think I’ve reached my best yet. I can do better and I work every day to improve myself. “