Lucas Paqueta (OL) “apologized” for his delay

Sanctioned by Peter Bosz for a delay in the talk before the match against Prague (4-3) last Thursday, in the Europa League, Brazilian attacking midfielder Lucas Paqueta (24) said he was “Apologized to the president, staff and other players”. “It’s normal that the coach doesn’t make any difference, he continued. I was late, I was sanctioned and that’s normal. “
He wants to “play the Champions League with OL”
Author of an impressive start to the season, in Ligue 1 (4 goals and 2 assists in 11 matches) as in the Europa League (1 goal and 1 assist in 3 matches), Paqueta also spoke of his ambitions with OL.
” Very happy “, “In confidence and at peace in [s]we work and [s]a private life “, the Brazilian international (26 caps, 5 goals) said he wanted “Play the Champions League with OL” Thursday, two days before the shock of the 12th day of the Championship against Lens. “I am at a very important moment in my career”, he explained, touched by “The incredible support from the supporters” and the “Fervor” around him : “I don’t think I’ve reached my best yet. I can do better and I work every day to improve myself. “