Lyon: like a fish in water, Paqueta declares his love for Les Gones – football

Excellent since the start of the season, Lucas Paqueta is making his world equal with Olympique Lyonnais. The Brazilian attacking midfielder is decisive and carries the Gones in the league as in the Europa League. Adored by Rhone fans, the former Milanese fell in love with it.

Lucas Paqueta shines brightly with OL.

It’s normal, we are all equal in a team. I was two minutes late, that’s the rule, we all know that. I asked forgiveness from the president, the staff, the players. Then I returned to help my team.

Very quickly, Lucas Paqueta laid the foundations during a press conference on Thursday, two days of the match against Lens in Ligue 1. The OL attacking midfielder pleaded guilty for his delay in the pre-match talk which As a punishment, he started the Europa League match against Sparta Prague (4-3) on the bench last Thursday.

The best period of his career

A nice meager from a player who is causing a sensation and, at 24, seems to have entered the form of a life, already with 5 goals and 3 decisive assists in 14 games in all competitions this season. That’s good, the former genius of Flamengo has his explanation: a total flourishing among the Gones. I have already said that I was very happy here at Olympique Lyonnais, that I am living the best moment of my career. I feel good, comfortable. I always do my best every day in training. It is the most important, pointed out the Auriverde.

Happier than ever, the talent of the Seleao intends to enchant and further raise the level to lead OL to the highest. I am very happy with what I am experiencing in Lyon, with the warmth of the Lyon workforce. But that gives me a lot of responsibility. I will do anything to help the club achieve its goals, Paqueta added.





Groupama Stadium gives it the goosebumps

Very ambitious and happy with Lyon, under the leadership of Peter Bosz, the former AC Milan flop savored above all the adoration that Lyon supporters have for him at Groupama Stadium, with in particular comparisons with a certain Juninho, a former Gerland icon who orchestrated his arrival as sports director. I understand the public’s love for me, but I can’t measure it. It gives me goosebumps to be in the stadium and see this fervor. I think they love me because I give myself 100%, I dedicate myself to them. I can only thank them, added the Lyonnais.

Paqueta is flat on the banks of the Rhine. He also ended his declaration of love with a message addressed to the entire Lyon entity. I am a player who has always worked a lot. Milan served as my apprenticeship. After this experience, I became a better man. Arrived here, I found friends, a new group, the love of the public. I regained my confidence, I am a serene man. Suffice to say that the Rhone club can rely on a phenomenon totally concerned.

