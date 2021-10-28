Lyon “needs” to “find the Champions League”, according to Jean-Michel Aulas

Olympique Lyonnais “needs” the Champions League for the “accounts” and “to keep the level” of its recruits, explained Wednesday its president, Jean-Michel Aulas, the day after the publication of the financial results of OL Groupe, affected by the Covid.

Deprived this season of C1, OL must “find the Champions League”, insisted “JMA” during a telephone press conference, reaffirming the “great ambitions” of the club this season.

“We stupidly lost points”

“Even if the results in the league are not what we would like [L’OL est 9e au classement], we are not very far from the lead, from 2nd place, estimated Aulas. We hope to get closer. We still have great ambitions, both in the league and in the Europa League. “





“We lost points stupidly (as during the defeat on the wire in Nice 3-2 on Sunday) and we will remedy it. We lost points through our indiscipline, but also through the indiscipline of the VAR and the referees ”, underlined the president, assuring his trainer, Peter Bosz, of his“ absolute confidence ”.

A good start in the Europa League

In the Europa League, OL started with three victories and “is focused on the objective of going as far as possible and, why not, of winning it”, wished the president of OL.

As for the winter transfer window, OL “are not sure they need to” strengthen themselves, even if players are leaving for the African Cup. He would prepare to replace players if some leave, but has “no information” on the interest that could arouse the Brazilian midfielder Lucas Paqueta, very visible since the start of the season.