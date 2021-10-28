Macron Prime: why more employees can now receive it

News See my news

The eligibility ceiling to receive the Macron bonus has been revised upwards. (© HJBC / Adobe Stock)

Some have already received it, others can still touch it. The exceptional purchasing power premium, known as the Macron premium, can be paid by employers since June 1, 2021 and until March 31, 2022.

With the increase in the minimum wage on October 1, more employees can now claim it. We take stock.

Who is affected by the premium?

While this exceptional purchasing power bonus particularly benefits so-called “second-line” workers during the health crisis (farmers, cashiers, home helpers, garbage collectors, workers, etc.), it ultimately concerns all employees (including temporary workers) who meet the eligibility conditions.

Among one of the determining criteria: earn less than three times the minimum interprofessional growth wage (Smic) per month, during the 12 months preceding the payment of the premium.

Except that the minimum wage has increased by 2.2% on October 1, 2021, a direct consequence of inflation.





This changes the eligibility ceiling for the Macron bonus. Thus, can now receive this bonus employees who earn up to 4,768.41 euros gross maximum, against 46,631.74 euros previously, indicates the Ministry of the Economy and Finance.

How much can I receive?

This premium, exempt from tax, social security contributions and contributions, is 1,000 euros. It can be brought to 2,000 euros in the event of a profit-sharing agreement or “if the company or the branch formally commit to actions to promote second-line workers”, specified last June to actu.fr the Ministry of the Economy.

It should not be a substitute for another element of remuneration.

When to touch her?

It should be remembered that the company is not obliged to pay this premium. If you have not yet received it, you can ask your boss, the human resources department or the employee representative bodies to find out if this is planned by the company.

The Macron bonus can be paid by the employer until March 31, 2022.

