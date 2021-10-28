[MAJ] NVIDIA GeForce NOW: Treat yourself to a GeForce RTX 3080 for 6 months for only 99.99 euros

With its new offerfor its cloud gaming serviceannounces the color: there will be big performances!

The offer, presented as such, makes it possible to take advantage of graphics in 1440p 120 fps with an upstream configuration that includes a 35 Tflops graphics card with a latency of 60 ms, or more or less a RTX 3080. It is associated with an 8c16t processor, 28 GB of RAM in DDR4 and storage space in PCI-E Gen4.

Each SuperPOD GeForce NOW supercomputer is made up of over 1,000 GPUs that deliver graphics power in excess of 39 ptaflops. Each instance is worth 35 traflops, which is 3 times more than that of an Xbox Series X.





To take advantage of this offer, you will of course have to go through the cash register and the subscription is simply twice as high as the Priority and is displayed 99.99 for six months. The offer is currently not available in Europe, and you will have to wait until December to change your subscription. Customers of the offer Priority can pre-register, and you won’t have to hesitate for long: NVIDIA indicates, the offer is limited in quantity.

NVIDIA also take the opportunity to announce that the publisher Electronic Arts joined the catalog GeForce NOW with part of its franchises: Battlefield, Mirror’s Edge, Unravel and Dragon age. The complete list will be revealed later.

Update of the news of October 21, 2021 : All pre-orders are open and it happens here: GeForce Now offers RTX 3080.