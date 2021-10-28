managing your subscriptions will become easier

Microsoft offers a new build of the first major update for Windows 11. On the program, a change of interface for account management.

Windows 11 may have already been released and available for update, Microsoft is already working on major future updates to its system. For members of the Insider program, the firm is already offering to test Android applications, or see the system’s new emojis.

With build 22489 in the Dev channel, Microsoft is adding another new feature to be expected for Windows 11.

Manage Microsoft 365 and Xbox Game Pass easily

The only really important novelty with this build is the new account management interface directly in the settings of Windows 11. Beyond the new interface, it is above all a way of very easily managing the Microsoft subscriptions associated with his account .





The page allows you to see if you have subscribed to Microsoft 365, the price of the subscription, the sharing of the family offer or the OneDrive space occupied. Microsoft also offers to cut the subscription directly from this interface. This will avoid going to connect to the management interface of the Microsoft site. It is also there that the most fans of the Redmond firm can learn about Microsoft Rewards, the firm’s loyalty points system which provides access to certain services at lower costs.

This new page will initially be offered to a small number of insiders, before being rolled out gradually. Microsoft would like to link the evolutions of this page with a new system named Online Service Experience Packs, to update Windows without going through system updates.

These packs would be dedicated each time to a single very specific Windows feature. For example, an update to the Microsoft account page would take the form in Windows Update of an update titled “ Online Service Experience Pack – Windows.Settings.Account “.

Microsoft does not say when these changes will come in the retail version of Windows. A new version of the system is planned for 2022.