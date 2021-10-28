Mario Party Superstars review on Switch by jeuxvideo.com

After returning to the fundamentals in 2018 with Super Mario Party, the saga now decides to bring back wonderful memories. Yes, Mario Party Superstars is not a new episode per se, but a compilation of the best moments of the franchise born in the late ’90s. Is this best-of the family production not to be missed this end of the year? This is what we will see.

Mario has been a bit nostalgic for a few months … It must be said that the mustached plumber is no longer very young: he appeared for the first time in a video game in 1981. After having grouped his best three-dimensional adventures in 3D All-Stars and achieved a Top 100 of his favorite mini-games, Nintendo’s mascot is now taking a trip back in time on Nintendo Switch with Mario Party Superstars. In this new party-game once again offering four players to compete (locally and online) in joy and good humor, the whole story of Mario Party is told to us, from the first adventure released in ’98, to Mario Party 10. But this epic focuses more specifically on the first three chapters that saw the light of day on Nintendo 64.

There’s nothing better than simplicity

The main mode of Mario Party Superstars, soberly titled Mario Party, offers you to revisit the game boards of the first Mario Party trilogy, starting with the unforgettable Tropical Island of Yoshi; a level with a paradisiacal atmosphere that takes you through watermelons, melons and other juicy oranges. We also find the peaceful Woody Woods and Space Station of Mario Party 2, where Maskass roll like crazy and where Bowser rules the law with his giant cannon. The succulent and sweet Peach’s Birthday Cake is also making a comeback, as is The Land of Horror which takes Mario and his friends to a sinister place inhabited by mischievous ghosts. All these environments which will undoubtedly bring back wonderful memories to you, at least, if you have discovered the license on Nintendo 64, have of course had the right to a small facelift in order to make the whole thing even more shimmering. The textures are refined, the colors magnificent and everything moves wonderfully. Yes, the Mario Party magic happens again and again!

Who says “old trays”, says “old rules”, and that’s good! Indeed, the strange rules of Mario Party 9 and Mario Party 10 which bring the players together in the same vehicle disappear for our greatest pleasure and give way to the simplicity of the first games; which seems to delight Koopa, the master of the game, who does not hesitate to make us smile many times thanks to his playful tone and his many anecdotes. As this little turtle says so well, the whole thing looks again like a real Goose Game where each player rolls his dice to evolve individually on a game board. Here, the objective is simple: you have to win a game. certain number of coins to buy a maximum of Stars, since it is these which allow you to win the game. But beware, the trays, cut into different boxes, are full of traps of all kinds. Indeed, if the special squares allow you to win objects, such as a double dice, and the blue squares give you coins, the red squares steal them from you. For their part, the event boxes add a little spice to the whole. They can push you back by sending Maskass after you, steal your hard-earned coins by forcing you to pay a right of way or even move the Star for example, which prompts you to review your strategy.

This game mode is still as effective as ever, especially since it is once again punctuated by many successful mini-games which occur at the end of each turn; winning one of them allows you to walk away with ten additional coins. But that’s not all, in order to boost the flow of parts of the series (which are known to be too long), Nintendo had the good idea to add some additional options. Now, if you are playing solo or only with one or two friends, it is possible to speed up the phases of play for players controlled by the computer. Always to energize the whole, when you are inactive, that is to say, when it is the turn of another player to roll the dice, you can have fun with Stickers. These appear in the corner of the screen and look like reactions. They are used to show your frustration, your astonishment or to congratulate your opponent. An idea which has nothing revolutionary therefore, but which allows to attend the phases of play of other players with less passivity.

How does the Online work? All of Superstars’ game modes can be played online, starting with Mario Party mode. However, the games being really long (about an hour), we were entitled to wonder if it is possible to suspend a game in progress to come back to it later … The answer is yes! If you are playing with friends, the game is saved between each round. If you play with strangers, it is obviously impossible to save your progress, but note all the same that in case of disconnection, it is always possible to resume your progress.

We only blame two small points in Mario Party mode … The first and most obvious is that once again it leaves too much room to chance. Bonus stars awarded at the end of the game always reward random achievements, such as collecting the most coins or going through the most spaces, which can quickly become frustrating for the player who has won all the mini-games. easily. Secondly, we regret a too small number of game boards. To give you an idea, Mario Party first of the name has eight levels. Mario Party 2 and Mario Party 3 have six each. Here, we are only entitled to five levels, which turns out to be a bit stingy for a compilation.

Mario Party Superstars: We clash on a cult Nintendo 64 board



The Top 100 2?

But ultimately, the most important thing is not necessarily the quality of the game boards, but indeed the mini-games … And for that, Nintendo did not venture very far. The Japanese firm has drawn on past canonical episodes to offer a selection worthy of the name. There are therefore 55 mini-games from the Nintendo 64 era, 36 from the GameCube era and 9 from the Wii and Wii U era for a total of 100 games. Suffice to say that there is something for all generations of players. The oldest among you will be delighted to find “Funny Hippodrome”, “Tug of war”, “Snowballs” or even the timeless “Follow the Line”, while the youngest will return to the field. known with “Pogo à Gogo”, “Cara-Passes” and the very funny “Photo-Finish”. In any case, even newcomers will find noon on their doorstep since the many activities offer sufficiently varied approaches to satisfy everyone. On the menu, there are obviously battles between players, but also games of skill, races, speed, sport and of course a handful of events of chance which, fortunately, are in the minority here.

Everything is once again very accessible … and this is what makes the strength of this saga. Better, like Super Mario Party, the episode released in 2018, Mario Party Superstars offers a Training mode before each mini-game. The latter, directly incorporated alongside the rules of the game, allows participants to try the upcoming event as many times as they wish, without incurring loading time. Again, this adds a bit more flexibility to a license that was sorely lacking a few years ago.

Nevertheless, players who recently bought Mario Party: The Top 100 which, we recall, came out in 2017, may find this Mario Party Superstars lacking in daring. And they will be right. Since the launch of the series in 1998, the license has been entitled to more than 1000 games and yet The Top 100 and Mario Party Superstars still have a little more than fifty mini-games in common. In other words, if you’ve done The Top 100 recently, you won’t have many surprises … You’ve been warned!

Where have the game modes gone?

Mario Party Superstars has one flaw, and not the least: it lacks content. As we saw above, the title offers only five game boards while the first opus released in 1998 had almost double. Unfortunately, this feeling extends well beyond Mario Party mode, since this compilation also has a reduced cast. While the 2018 episode has a total of twenty playable characters, Superstars has only ten heroes, starting with Mario, his brothers, Peach, Daisy and Harmony. As a guest, we only find Donkey Kong, Yoshi and Birdo.

It should also be noted that apart from Mario Party and Free Play mode, a mode allowing you to play any mini-game as you see fit, there is simply not much to eat. . Indeed, Two-Team Match, Three-Way Challenge or even Survival (an online multiplayer mode) have few ideas to share. These different proposals, far from the inventiveness of Super Mario Party’s Rafting Excursion mode, are simply content to chain the mini-games. We have already seen more exciting.

Strong points The return of trays from the Nintendo 64 era

100 iconic mini-games on a single cartridge

Mario Party mode still effective

Various features boost Mario Party games

Live playable tutorials

A formula that suits the Nintendo Switch so well

Mario Party magic happens again and again

All game modes playable Online Weak points A lack of content (characters, game modes, boards …)

A repeat with The Top 100, the episode released on Nintendo 3DS in 2017

Chance far too present in Mario Party mode

If you want a game to warm up your winter, Mario Party Superstars is for you! The compilation, intended to punctuate your family reunions, will seduce you in a snap by bringing back wonderful memories, at least if you have played past episodes. The whole benefits in addition to accessible and fun mini-games and a very successful visual coating. However, let us note all the same that Mario Party Superstars lacks content and shares too much in common with its elder. If you’ve done The Top 100 recently, you’ll be on familiar ground.

