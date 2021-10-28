Marseille, big fish on the small bench / Ligue 1 / J3 / Nice-Marseille (1-1) / SOFOOT.com

The eleven largely revised aligned by Jorge Sampaoli in this late match against Nice (1-1) gave a chance to several players lacking playing time this season. On the sides, in particular, where the forced absence of Pol Lirola was to allow Luis Henrique to speak on the right, while Jordan Amavi was aligned for the first time since the end of September in the left lane. Álvaro took advantage of Balerdi’s absence to regain his place in the central hinge, while Gerson supported Dimitri Payet in the middle. But in view of their performance, this reduced point will surely not be enough to call into question their status as a replacement.

The journey into the cold of the Aube stadium and its empty stands, the opening of the scoring from the 7e minute of OGC Nice by Amine Gouiri after a loss of ball from Álvaro: after ten minutes in this match to be replayed on the third day of the championship, the heat of the Classic on this Sunday was only a distant memory for the Marseillais, who were already chasing the score. Except that Jorge Sampaoli had made no less than five changes at the time of constituting his eleven holder: Pope Gueye, Álvaro, Gerson, Luis Henrique and Jordan Amavi had made their appearance in the starting line-up. Eighty minutes later, the observation is clear: some have proven, if proof was needed, that they have the qualities to claim to play more than a role of fifth entrant with Olympique de Marseille this season. Others, without making a pitiful copy, have not succeeded in dispelling the questions that we may have as to their status in this Marseille workforce: at the head of the gondola, the evening pistons, Jordan Amavi on the left and Luis Henrique on the right.

OM is in trouble

Their last tenure dated back to September 22, during the draw against Angers. Since that day, Amavi had not walked any grass, and Luis Henrique had nothing to nibble since the beginning of October against Lille where he had played nine minutes. The opportunity was good for the two men: on the whole they did not benefit much. Jordan Amavi, first out on the Marseille side, took a long time to get into the game and succeed in blocking the right side of Lucas Da Cunha and Youcef Atal, both very visible in the first half hour. Too imprecise when OM had the ball (11 balls lost in 70 minutes), one of the only good choices to be made is its shift in tempo for Gerson, which brings Payet’s goal at the end of the first half. -time. Same price for Luis Henrique, perhaps a bit sharper on his rare offensives, but very difficult defensively, and not comfortable at this position of right piston. With his 26 small balls affected, the third lowest total of the holders after Payet and Milik – completely weaned from balls in the first period, but whose relationship suggests interesting things – he has not once taken the depth, well run by Melvin Bard. Pol Lirola can rest easy; it is not this evening that the Brazilian will come to titillate him in the right lane.

Gerson and Álvaro true to themselves

Álvaro, he could have put his head in the bag, after his big mistake at the start of the match. On the contrary, installed warm between the very applied Saliba and Ćaleta-Car, the Spaniard went through the meeting rather peacefully after his stupidity. An action to summarize the calm that crossed him throughout the match? His statement at halftime, at the microphone of Prime Video: “The goal is my fault, I have to play a little more safely” , he confessed before joining the locker room. Clearly less leggy than his two friends in the hinge, he still showed serenity; enough to imagine it replaying more often. Serene at OM, another has been, but to excess as often: Gerson. The Brazilian did not stop slowing down the game, stopping the ball on all his controls. Not awkward, and even just technically as on his pass for Milik that the Pole transforms without touching the leather into an assist for Dimitri Payet, the former Roma was one of the most active tonight on the Olympian side, but seems too much often out of time. His evening performance will not dispel the questions surrounding his case, or even the conclusions: this player has talent, but when will he finally be in his place in the Marseille game? After this match against Nice, nobody was completely convinced, nobody won their place in the fridge for the rest of the season. The only certainty: the depth of the Marseille workforce has yet to be proven.

Relive Nice – Marseille (1 – 1)

By Paul Citron