Mauricio Pochettino (PSG): “Lionel Messi had muscle discomfort this morning”

“Why was Lionel Messi absent in training this Thursday morning?
After the Marseille match (0-0, Sunday), he had trained normally. Today (Thursday), he had muscle discomfort. He trained in an individualized way. We will see tomorrow (Friday) if he can be ready.
Why did you choose to install it on the right side?
When we talk about different types of systems, that gives a starting point. When we talk about how to animate them, we come across different types of possibilities. There is a defensive animation with instructions depending on where the ball is located. In terms of offensive animation, we give players a lot of freedom so that they can express their creativity. They have different possibilities. Leo is the best player in the world, he has an impressive game reading quality. in the past he has already started on the right side while going to the center, which is a position he knows very well. he can also play in the center behind an attacker or stall. With his play read, he can play at any position on the court.
Can we imagine that he could be closer to the goal against Lille, in the absence of Kylian Mbappé? How does that change your offensive animation?
Each player has an influence on the game. Kylian has an important and determining influence. Leo can play in a more advanced position. I remember that not too long ago Pep Guardiola said of him that he could play at any position. He is a player who has the qualities to do it well.
“Our desire is to give Neymar the best tools so that his performance improves day by day”
Looking back, ten months after your appointment, do you find that PSG is a more complicated club to train than you imagined?
I am a person with a culture, an education and a respect that I always put forward. The respect of not judging before knowing people. Likewise, I don’t want to be judgmental about a place. I have lived here as a player in the past. Now I am a coach. For a matter of respect also I do not allow to judge the opinion of a colleague. On the other hand, I can talk about what I experience here every day. I came here to set up a project, a method, a working philosophy, to create a guideline that leads us to fulfill the objectives set by the club. As far as I’m concerned, at the sporting level, I’m there to make the decisions.
Would you say that Neymar’s game has changed since you arrived?
Comparisons, judgments and analyzes are difficult to make over time. What needs to be highlighted are the circumstances. We arrived ten months ago. Our desire is to give ” Ney ” the best tools so that his performance improves day by day. He is a very creative player with an impressive talent. I’m happy with him. We know that we can do much better at the collective level. The idea is to move in this direction. We are first in the standings and in our Champions League group but we know we have to do better. It counts. We do everything for.
Considering his current form, have you ever considered leaving Neymar on the bench?
What is its current state of form? (silence) It is an opinion. Not a question. He can hold the same title or be on the bench like the others. Anyone can play. Whoever is not selected or who is replaced may not be happy, it is a reality, not only at PSG.
Are you happy with Angel Di Maria’s start to the season?
It is an individual question. But we must also put this question in a more general context. If we are talking about the circumstances, we should put all these elements in a bowl to explain the situation. Angel came home late from the Copa América. He was suspended in the Champions League. Every month, he leaves for the national team. When we analyze a player’s situation, we have to do it in a holistic way. I am very happy with the whole workforce, with the commitment they show every day.
Do you feel revenge vis-à-vis Lille who were champions last season and who won the Champions Trophy against you at the start of the season?
Lille are a very strong team with excellent players in their squad. It’s a team that has earned its title. We should have done a lot better. We expect a tough game but we are mentally ready to play a good game to win. “