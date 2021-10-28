Mauricio Pochettino (PSG): “Lionel Messi had muscle discomfort this morning”

Why did you choose to install it on the right side?

When we talk about different types of systems, that gives a starting point. When we talk about how to animate them, we come across different types of possibilities. There is a defensive animation with instructions depending on where the ball is located. In terms of offensive animation, we give players a lot of freedom so that they can express their creativity. They have different possibilities. Leo is the best player in the world, he has an impressive game reading quality. in the past he has already started on the right side while going to the center, which is a position he knows very well. he can also play in the center behind an attacker or stall. With his play read, he can play at any position on the court.