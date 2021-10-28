Mbappé confides his absolute dream with the selection!

Zapping Foot National Top 10 winners of the Coupe de France

Kylian Mbappé dreams of making the Olympic Games and let it be known this Thursday evening! Exceptional guest of Sport en Seine, the striker of Paris Saint-Germain and the France team said he absolutely wanted to achieve an Olympiad with France, admitting that he was eager to participate in the 2024 Olympics. in France.

Mbappé’s dream

“I have the chance to experience a lot of things thanks to God, but the Olympics are the thing I want to achieve the most in my career. It’s really the DNA of sport. It’s an event that brings the whole world together , passions, people big and small. It is an opportunity to open his sport to the world, to make it discover also and I think it is the best opportunity for an athlete to live his dream. question of knowing which would be the most incredible between world champion and Olympic champion) I would say Olympic champion, but we do not choose the trophies (laughs). We do not choose, we always fight to win everything. But I think that it is. ‘is a different emotion, since the Olympics is a different mentality, a different way of living it. It’s a different atmosphere. Even though I already wanted to participate in the Olympics this summer and it didn’t summer possible, Paris is different. It’s home, we have the opportunity to show the world that we are sports lovers and that we respect our sport, so I hope that we will do everything to organize the best possible Games and show the best image of our country “, he confided, while he made clear his dream of participating in the Olympic Games in 2024. The message has (once again) passed!

🗣️ Kylian Mbappé: “The Olympic Games are the thing I want to achieve in my career”

Exceptional guest of #SportEnSeine, Kylian Mbappé proclaims his admiration for the Olympic movement and seems to have only one hurry: to participate in the # Paris2024 pic.twitter.com/tuOFcZqPbT – francetvsport (@francetvsport) October 28, 2021