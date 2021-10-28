Meghan Markle at home: new appearance noticed, the relaxed duchess in jeans

She hadn’t reappeared since her trip to New York City with Prince Harry last month. On Wednesday, October 27, 2021, Meghan Markle was the star guest of the Brightly Storytime YouTube channel, on which personalities read children’s stories on video. Quite naturally, the Duchess of Sussex read the children’s book she herself wrote and published last June: The Bench, a book directly inspired by the relationship between her husband Harry and their son Archie (2 years). The illustrations are signed Christian Robinson.

For this video appearance, Meghan Markle bet on simplicity and relaxation. Dressed in an oversized light blue shirt and jeans, a combo she has long loved, the 40-year-old former actress took a seat in a large wooden armchair, from what could be the large garden surrounding her villa in Montecito, California. A home she acquired with her husband in the summer of 2020, a few months after their departure from the British monarchy.





“I am Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex“, she says first facing the camera, her face subtly sunny.”I wrote this as a poem for my husband and our son Archie then turned it into a book for you to enjoy too“, she said. After reading the book, Archie and Lilibet’s mother (4 months) concludes:”Now, hopefully you can find your own bench, chair, or quiet little nook – just a place that means something to you that you can share with someone you love.. “

During her recent trip to New York with Harry, Meghan Markle had previously offered a reading of The Bench to children at a school in the Harlem neighborhood. Copies were also distributed free of charge to school children in Los Angeles supported by the Assistance League LA organization.