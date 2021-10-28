More

    Mercato: Bayern does not know what to do with the flop Cuisance

    When he was loaned to OM a year ago, Michaël Cuisance was accompanied by a flattering reputation. Reputation, alas for him as for the Phocaeans, not at all confirmed. The 22-year-old midfielder was a total flop in Provence, where his only merit was scoring two important goals in Jorge Sampaoli’s first matches (1-0 against Rennes, 3-1 against Brest). For the rest, too much vagueness in his playing, too much slowness, lack of percussion, everything …

    Returning to Bayern this summer, he does not benefit at all from the confidence of the new coach, Julian Nagelsmann, frightened by his friendly performances during the preseason. Suddenly, the Bavarians would like to lend it again, failing to be able to transfer it. Except that… Cuisance does not want! According to the Foot Mercato site, the Alsatian would like to stay and fight to conquer his place! And this while he did not even succeed in a Marseille workforce much less rich in quality and quantity …

    Cuisance wants to stay at Bayern and win there

