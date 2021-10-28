Mercato | Mercato – Barcelona: New colossal revelations on the departure of Koeman …

Football – Mercato – Barcelona

Posted on October 28, 2021 at 3:30 p.m. by Amadou Diawara

Author of a catastrophic start to the season with FC Barcelona, ​​Ronald Koeman was ousted by Joan Laporta just after the defeat against Rayo Vallecano. While he had not planned to thank his coach so soon, the president of Barça would have made this decision because of this umpteenth bad result, but especially because of the lack of personality of his team.

The defeat in the face of Rayo Vallecano was too much for Ronald Koeman. While the Barça lost again in the league (1-0), Joan laporta decided to take a drastic step. Indeed, the president of the FC Barcelona announced on the night of Wednesday to Thursday, via the official website of the club, that Ronald Koeman was thanked. To replace it temporarily, the management of Barça decided to trust the coach of the B team, namely Sergi Barjuan. “FC Barcelona informs that Sergi Barjuan, current coach of Barça B, will temporarily take over the management of the first team. The interim in the bench of the first team will end as soon as the Club will have completed the recruitment of a new coach, following the dismissal of Ronald Koeman “ , communicated on FC Barcelona this Thursday afternoon.





“She showed that she had no soul and made little effort”

According to the indiscretions of Goal Spain , the eviction of Ronald koeman was not planned in advance. Indeed, Joan laporta would have made this decision in a hurry after the defeat to the Rayo Vallecano, without considering this outcome before the start of the game. If he thought of getting rid of Ronald koeman since several weeks, Joan laporta was not planning to take action on Wednesday. However, the umpteenth defeat of the Barça this season would have finally pushed the boss of the club to make this shattering decision. Information confirmed by the Cadena Ser .

“Laporta did not like the composition, nor the changes, nor the speech of Koeman after the fact”