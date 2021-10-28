Mercato | Mercato – Barcelona: New colossal revelations on the departure of Koeman …

Football – Mercato – Barcelona
Author of a catastrophic start to the season with FC Barcelona, Ronald Koeman was ousted by Joan Laporta just after the defeat against Rayo Vallecano. While he had not planned to thank his coach so soon, the president of Barça would have made this decision because of this umpteenth bad result, but especially because of the lack of personality of his team.
The defeat in the face of Rayo Vallecano was too much for Ronald Koeman. While the Barça lost again in the league (1-0), Joan laporta decided to take a drastic step. Indeed, the president of the FC Barcelona announced on the night of Wednesday to Thursday, via the official website of the club, that Ronald Koeman was thanked. To replace it temporarily, the management of Barça decided to trust the coach of the B team, namely Sergi Barjuan. “FC Barcelona informs that Sergi Barjuan, current coach of Barça B, will temporarily take over the management of the first team. The interim in the bench of the first team will end as soon as the Club will have completed the recruitment of a new coach, following the dismissal of Ronald Koeman “, communicated on FC Barcelona this Thursday afternoon.
“She showed that she had no soul and made little effort”
According to the indiscretions of Goal Spain, the eviction of Ronald koeman was not planned in advance. Indeed, Joan laporta would have made this decision in a hurry after the defeat to the Rayo Vallecano, without considering this outcome before the start of the game. If he thought of getting rid of Ronald koeman since several weeks, Joan laporta was not planning to take action on Wednesday. However, the umpteenth defeat of the Barça this season would have finally pushed the boss of the club to make this shattering decision. Information confirmed by the Cadena Ser.
“Laporta did not like the composition, nor the changes, nor the speech of Koeman after the fact”
In the program Hoy por Hoy of the Cadena Ser, If that Rodriguez explained that the result against Rayo Vallecano had caused the eviction of Ronald Koeman. But it would also be, if not above all, the way in which the Barça lost on the outside, which would have been fatal for the Dutch coach. Especially that Joan laporta would neither have understood nor appreciated the choices and the speech of Ronald koeman of this Wednesday evening. “(Ronald) Koeman could have imagined it, but it wasn’t a pre-game decision. What got the better of (Joan) Laporta’s patience was obviously that the team lost, but showed that they had no soul and made little effort, and he thinks a turning point was needed, because Barca were playing a final against Rayo and he showed that he did not have the resources to win the match. Laporta did not like the composition of the squad, nor the changes, for example Nico, who was the best player of the match, nor Koeman’s speech after the fact, saying they had played well ”, said the Spanish journalist.