Mercato | Mercato – PSG: Qatar’s plans with Pogba ruined by … Karim Benzema!

Posted on October 27, 2021 at 6.30 p.m. by Dan Marciano

Announced in the viewfinder of PSG, Paul Pogba could well take the direction of Real Madrid. Friend of the midfielder, Karim Benzema could play a crucial role in this transfer.

But where will Paul Pogba play next season? Under contract until next June with Manchester United, the midfielder had recently indicated that he was happy to wear the jersey of Red devils : ” I like to play here (at Manchester United). Of course, I am confident. Otherwise, I wouldn’t be in the team and I wouldn’t be in this team. It’s a big club. If you are not sure you have nothing to do here “. Some English media had also announced that the world champion could extend his contract with the Mancunian team, but his agent left uncertainty about his future. ” Manchester United should be asked what the situation is. Right now everything is calm. There is no update ” dropped Mino raiola, suggesting that the negotiations were at a standstill. A departure from Pogba at the end of the season would therefore be far from being excluded. Several teams would like to jump at the chance and get their hands on the midfielder without spending a dime.





FC Barcelona out of the race, PSG left behind

Announced in the footsteps of Paul pogba during the last summer transfer window, the PSG would continue to monitor the player’s situation. And there is no doubt that the Parisian club will advance its pawns at the end of the season if no new contract is signed with Manchester United. Another European giant, the FC Barcelona would like to count on the French international. Sport had indicated that the Catalan club would try the coup and knock down all its cards in its possession. But as the announcement El Nacional, Training blaugrana does not have the means to pay his salary and is obliged to withdraw from this file. According to the Catalan media, a favorite emerges and could win the day.

Real Madrid on pole thanks to Benzema?