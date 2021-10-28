Mercato OM: this club which still holds the rope for Kamara – Mercato

Released during the match against PSG last Sunday then only came into play this Wednesday against Nice, Boubacar Kamara nonetheless remains the essential holder for recovery in the Sampaoli system. The Argentine coach is especially blowing lately, because the 21-year-old midfielder has chained the meetings.

In its place, Pope Gueye struggles to be completely convincing. The Senegalese is however the potential natural successor to Kamara if the latter were to leave next season. This prospect continues to emerge as long as Kamara does not extend his contract with OM, despite the proposal of the Olympian leaders who do not want to see him go free this summer.





According to the journalist Nicolo schira, AC Milan is therefore always on the lookout and above all in the best position to welcome Kamara this summer, replacing Franck Kessie (who also has not yet extended his contract which ends next June). Contacted by two English clubs (probably Wolverhampton and Newcastle), Kamara would be more seduced by the Milan project and would have rejected OM’s first extension offer.

