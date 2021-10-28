Mercato: Pogba, Manchester United made a reason … – football

At the end of his contract next June, Paul Pogba is slowly heading towards a departure from Manchester United. According to ESPN, the Mancunian club has already acted the end of its collaboration with the midfielder of the France team.

Pogba set to leave Manchester United at the end of the season

The future of Paul Pogba (28 years) Manchester United is it already sealed? It is very likely. According to ESPN, the leaders of Le Mans made the idea of ​​losing the French midfielder for free next summer.

This week, Mino Raiola had sowed a little more doubt about the future of the Old Trafford Pickaxe. An extension of Pogba? We will have to ask the Manchester United question. At the moment, the situation is calm. There is absolutely no news , slipped the famous agent to The Times. And for good reason, the English club have already acted on the fact that the world champion will not extend his contract beyond June.

A departure away in January?





Still, that doesn’t mean the Habs will be placed on the transfer list in January. Also according to the same source, United owners, the Glazer family, believe that it is better, from a sporting point of view, to keep the former Turinese until the end of the season rather than to try to recover some. million this winter. Especially since the potential interested clubs – Real Madrid, Juventus Turin or even PSG – have no interest in paying a high transfer fee for a player who will be free six months later.

From January 1, Pogba will be free to negotiate with the club of his choice with a view to arriving at the end of the season. A few days ago, the Spanish press announced that a contract was already awaiting him at Real Madrid, which would be willing to offer the French a salary of 14 million euros per season and a signing bonus of 30 million euros. Sufficient to convince the player and his representative? Response in the coming months.

For you, what would be the best destination for Pogba? Do not hesitate to react and discuss in the area add a comment …