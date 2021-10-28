Mercedes-AMG unveils the new SL

If Mercedes intends to clean up its offer of coupes and discoverables, there was no question of ending an iconic line that will soon celebrate its 70 years, that of the SL. The story begins a new chapter, the brand having started from a blank sheet to design this new generation.

Everything changes, to the point that the brand speaks of a rebirth. Moreover, it is no longer a Mercedes, but a Mercedes-AMG. The vehicle was therefore designed by the sports division of the star, with the key to a positioning… more sporty. This translates into a capital change in the formula: the abandonment of the retractable hardtop.







2 + 2

The SL returns to the soft top, a small canvas that folds in Z behind the passenger compartment in about fifteen seconds. There is no cover. The goal is to gain weight. On this part, the SL gained 21 kg. This also has the advantage of facilitating the drawing of the rear part! The SL keeps the proportions typical of a roadster, with a long hood, a rearward passenger compartment, short overhangs, and therefore benefits from a thinner stern.

Up front is a grille that echoes the ancestor of the line, the 1952 300 SL race car, with vertical sipes. On each side, we have sharp optics, which tapers towards the wings, similar to those of the CLS. At the rear, there are large triangular lights.







In the passenger compartment, surprise: there are two more places. The SL becomes a 2 + 2 again. Mercedes indicates, however, that the rear seats are to be reserved for people measuring up to 1.50 meters! Clearly, children. The vehicle is obviously not a station wagon. Priority to the driver and his passenger, who have in front of them a dashboard mixing tradition and modernity.















V8s then hybrids

The tradition is the presence of turbine-style aerators which create bumps in the upper part. Modernity is obviously the central console made up of a large 11.9-inch touch screen. To avoid annoying light reflections once the hood is open, the inclination of this screen can be electrically varied. For the same reason, digital instrumentation here has a 3D cap. The seats incorporate the Airscarf as standard, a distribution of hot air in the back of the neck. The trunk has a city car capacity, with 213 liters. With the hood closed, we have 240 liters.







This SL is based on a completely new architecture in composite aluminum, more rigid. The model will begin its career with two petrol variants using the 4.0-liter V8 block. The 55 version develops 476 hp, the 63 version is at 585 hp. The gearbox is a 9-speed automatic. For the first time in the history of the SL, these are all-wheel drive models. Another first: the possibility of having rear steering wheels.

The range will then be completed by a hybrid version. The prices are not yet known for this model which may hinder the end of the career of the AMG GT!