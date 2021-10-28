Metroid Dread: A surprise for players who have not yet purchased the game

Metroid Dread was released about 20 days ago, but Nintendo waited until the end of the month to release the game’s demo on the eShop.

Metroid Dread received praise from the press and gamers, thanks to his nervous and well-rehearsed gameplay, its structure, the tension of its clashes, its scenario … But not all Switch players have yet been able to test what is considered the fifth episode of the saga cult Metroid. So Nintendo has a surprise for them: the game demo has just been released on the eShop.

The demo will allow you to try the start of the game, where Samus walks through the undergrounds and corridors of ZDR. It closes when you leave the EMMI zone. The demo should weigh approximately 1.4 GB on your Switch, if you decide to download it. As one would expect however, impossible to save your progress within the demo. This is not a problem for some players, since the demo has already been speedrunnée, especially by the player Mindstormer.





As a reminder, Metroid Dread is available in digital and physical version on Nintendo Switch.