Metroid Dread: Explore the game world by going beyond the limits of the scenery!

Released on October 8, Metroid Dread has been very well received overall. A positive reception in particular due to the fluid and nervous gameplay but also thanks to the living sets, which add credibility to the universe of the title. But what do we find beyond the limits imposed by the camera?

Postposterous, a YouTuber specializing in exploring what lies beyond limits, the out of bounds, decided to look into the case of Metroid Dread. The goal? See how far the developers have gone to bring the backgrounds and elements that make up the title to life. Also, he hopes that this exploration will make it possible to discover new secrets, and to enrich the lore and the list of theories. After a first video dedicated to the title of Mercury Steam, he decided to make a second that answers the questions posted on Twitter. What are the tanks that we can cross really hide? What is the real depth of the backgrounds? Are there small things to observe about Samus’ suit, vessels that can be seen, buildings or Chozos hieroglyphics? What do the little creatures that run away do when they enter a room? As many as questions that Postposterous tries to answer in his video, which lasts almost a quarter of an hour.

