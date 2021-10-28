Michel-Edouard Leclerc announces the comeback of negotiators to lower prices

Guest of France Bleu Pays d’Auvergne, the boss of the Leclerc stores announces the return “in force” of the negotiators, responsible for obtaining the lowest prices for consumers. A statement that will undoubtedly not delight industrialists and producers.

While in Arvemes (Allier) to inaugurate a photovoltaic park installed in the Leclerc car park, Michel-Edouard Leclerc worried about inflation: “There, 25% of the turnover of the Leclerc centers, 25% of 50 billion in turnover may be impacted by 4 to 5% inflation. So, we are going to do our job. We will work with discernment. The solution for the president of the Leclerc group? A policy of firmer negotiation with manufacturers.





“We promised to let the rising costs of agricultural production pass, but everything else is going to be peeled, either postponed or refused.”

“If we scare the consumer with too high prices, it will not do it”

Something to worry about the food industry, present around the often bitter negotiating table. Especially since in his interview with France Bleu, Michel-Edouard Leclerc justified his preference for low prices: “Because consumers today, they are the ones who drive growth. We are talking about energy transition, relaunching the economy, but if we frighten the consumer with excessively high prices, that will not do it ”.

A position that could be followed? Other distribution groups like Intermarché and Système U could well act in the same way, according to Michel-Edouard Leclerc. “For 5 years, being a negotiator was not very well done. We were in deflation, with all these politicians telling you “the low price kills jobs”, the farmers asking for increases, etc. ” A policy now over.