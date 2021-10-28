Microsoft achieves record performance thanks to the cloud

The Redmond giant recorded the best quarterly revenue growth rate since 2018.

Microsoft remains powered by its powerful Azure cloud engine. The American giant saw its net profit jump 48% between July and September to reach $ 20.5 billion. Its turnover for the first quarter of its staggered fiscal year stood at 45.3 billion, a growth rate of 22%, the highest in a quarter since 2018.

These performances are carried by the cloud (remote computing). The turnover of its Azure platform has grown by 50%. The demand from companies to migrate their information systems to the cloud remains very strong. “Digital technology is a deflationary force in an inflationary economy. Businesses – large and small – can improve the productivity and affordability of their products and services by increasing technology intensitySaid Satya Nadella, Microsoft’s PDF. Cloud activities generated $ 20.7 billion in revenue in the quarter, up 36% year-on-year. Microsoft can build on its existing business relationships with the use of its Office 365 business suite to convert new customers.





Impact of the semiconductor crisis

“With the emphasis on telecommuting now, the cloud transition begins a new phase in the world, which will disproportionately benefit Redmond’s cloud veteransCommented Dan Ives, Wedbush analyst.

His personal computing business, which includes the Windows operating system, computers and video games (Xbox), earned $ 13.3 billion. “PCs are more central in our lives than ever”, assured the director of Windows Panos Panay in early October, during the deployment of Windows 11.

Microsoft was slightly affected by the supply restrictions on electronic components. Revenues from its Surface line of computers fell 17%. Windows sales to manufacturers increased 10%.

Gaming revenue is up 16% to nearly $ 3.6 billion for the quarter and a record first quarter for Xbox. But revenue from Xbox content and services only increased by 2%. Microsoft says there has been some “growth in Xbox Game Pass subscriptions,” but the company is not giving a new number for the number of subscribers.