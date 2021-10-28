mobilization on TGV Atlantique is lifted





STRIKE SNCF. Good news for holidaymakers, the call for a strike on TGV Atlantique which was to impact this second weekend of All Saints holidays has been lifted.

[Mis à jour le 27 octobre 2021 à 18h30] All Saints holidaymakers can take their breath away. The SNCF strike call announced on the TGV Atlantique from Friday October 29 to Monday November 1, 2022 will ultimately not take place. “The notice is lifted by the three trade unions” at the origin of the movement, said Wednesday Thomas Cavel, general secretary of the CFDT-Cheminots. A consultation of employees would have taken place today and new negotiations “until late Tuesday evening” between the unions and the management of the SNCF.





On the OuiSncf application, many trains from or to the Brittany, Pays de la Loire, Center-Val de Loire, New Aquitaine and Occitanie regions are again available for reservation.

How to consult the SNCF traffic forecasts?

Several tools are available on the Web to learn about upcoming traffic disruptions. You can find real-time traffic information from your TGV on Oui.Sncf. For the transilien network, all you have to do is go to the dedicated platform (http://www.transilien.com/ or http://www.abcdtrains.com/) to check if your journey is provided by the SNCF. On mobile, it is also very practical to go to the @SNCF_infopresse Twitter account, and @SNCF. SNCF users can quickly check traffic conditions and find out if a particular train has been canceled or if it is leaving late. For information concerning TGVs, the telephone number provided is 0 805 90 36 35. For information concerning Transilien, please call 0 805 90 36 35. Remember that during a strike, anyone wishing to canceling their trip can do so at the ticket office at no cost, regardless of the price of the ticket.