Mönchengladbach dismantles Bayern! / German Cup / Round 2 / Summary / SOFOOT.com

    Borussia Mönchengladbach 5-0 Bayern Munich

    Goals: Koné (2e), Bensebaini (15e, and 21e sp) and Embolo (52e and 58e)

    Sin of pride, or strategy to focus on priority competitions?

    In any case, no one expected such a surprise on Wednesday evening: on behalf of the second round of the German Cup, the great Bayern Munich was blown up by Borussia Mönchengladbach. The twelfth in the Bundesliga, rather disappointing since the start of the season, has indeed inflicted a manita to the Bavarian ogre ultimately not so unplayable. It all started in the second minute of play, when Koné combined with Embolo to open the scoring. Far from reacting despite most of its holders present, the champion then continued to be eaten with conceded opportunities (Hofmann, Embolo) and an express double from Bensebaini (who first completed a magnificent collective action, before scoring on a penalty caused by Embolo in contact with Hernández). In the second half, and despite opportunities for the visitors (Sané, Goretzka, Stanišić, Tolisso or even Gnabry) against a great Sommer, the inevitable Embolo widened the score twice (taking advantage of an error of ‘Upamecano, then a poor placement of Pavard). 5-0, such a large defeat not seen for 43 years for the Bavarians: Bayern and its French (unlike Modeste, author of his side of a double) leave the event with his head down … like Bayer Leverkusen , released by smaller than him.

    Borussia Mönchengladbach (3-4-2-1): Sommer – Beyer, Ginter, Elvedi – Scally, Zakaria, Koné, Bensebaini – Hofmann, Stindl – Embolo. Coach: Hütter.

    Bayern Munich (4-5-1): Neuer – Pavard, Upamecano, Hernández, Davies – Kimmich, Goretzka, Gnabry, Müller, Sané – Lewandowski. Coach: Nagelsmann.


    Bochum 2-2 (5-4, tab) Augsburg

    Goals: Pantović (12e and 53e) for Bochum // Oxford (55e) and Vargas (58e) for Augsburg

    Waldhof Mannheim 1-3 Union Berlin

    Goals: Rossipal (4e) for Waldhof Mannheim // Behrens (18e and 118e) and Awoniyi (94e) for Union Berlin

    Dynamo Dresden 2-3 St. Pauli

    Goals: Daferner (68e) and Ziereis CSC (73e) for Dynamo Dresden // Paqarada (63e), Dittgen (71e) and Buchtmann (101e)

    Bayer Leverkusen 1-2 Karlsruhe

    Goals: Frimpong (54e) for Bayer Leverkusen // Cueto (5e) and Choi (63e) for Karlsruhe

    Hanover 3-0 Fortuna Düsseldorf

    Goals: Kerk (30e) and Beier (90e+2 and 90e+4)

    Stuttgart 0-2 Cologne

    Goals: Modest (72e and 76e)
