Mont-de-Marsan still at the top of the Pro D2

The untenable Léo Coly

Note in particular the overall domination of the forwards from Mons and the excellent part of the scrum half Léo Coly, author of 24 points in total and two attempts of trickster, like the second registered after a penalty quickly played in the hand where he left all the opposing defense in place. The offensive bonus test finally returned to winger Alexandre De Nardi four minutes from the end (76th), just after the Nivernais center Stéphane Bonvalot reduced the score (74th).