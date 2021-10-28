Mont-de-Marsan still at the top of the Pro D2

Seven victories in nine matches, it is now the amazing record of Mont-de-Marsan at the start of the Pro D2 season. This Thursday evening, the Landes club ended up overcoming Nevers in its André-et-Guy-Boniface stadium, despite a small fright at the end of the first period, when his opponent scored a try on a penaltouche after the siren by his hooker Issam Hamel to return to four points (17-13).
But the improvement was short-lived. After having already taken two tries in the first period (penalty, 30th, and by the center Lucas Mensa, 36th), Nevers logically conceded three more after the break, to finally bow rather heavily (41-20).
The untenable Léo Coly
Note in particular the overall domination of the forwards from Mons and the excellent part of the scrum half Léo Coly, author of 24 points in total and two attempts of trickster, like the second registered after a penalty quickly played in the hand where he left all the opposing defense in place. The offensive bonus test finally returned to winger Alexandre De Nardi four minutes from the end (76th), just after the Nivernais center Stéphane Bonvalot reduced the score (74th).
This enhanced success allows Stade Montois to consolidate its place at the top of the standings with 34 points. He is now 5 points ahead of Bayonne, who will play in Narbonne on Friday, and where he will travel in a week for a shock that already promises sparks.