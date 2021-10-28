Moscow city closes schools, restaurants and non-essential services amid outbreak of outbreak

Nonworking period, schools and restaurants closed … The city of Moscow is partially confined on Thursday, October 28, to contain the Covid-19 epidemic which is accelerating in Russia. Faced with the worsening health situation in recent weeks (the country recorded on Thursday 1,159 deaths and 40,096 infections in 24 hours), the Russian capital closes until November 7 all restaurants, schools, beauty salons , clothing stores, gyms and other services deemed “non-essential”.

Only places selling medicines, food and basic necessities are allowed to open. At the national level, President Vladimir Putin declared October 20 a nonworking period from October 30 to November 7.





The Kremlin had recognized, the previous week, the failure of its vaccination campaign in comparison with Europe, explaining this setback by the lack of “awareness of citizens”. Emphasizing Thursday that “the figures do not invite us to be optimistic”Presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the government was not considering making vaccination compulsory. The total death toll in Russia now exceeds 235,000, according to government figures. The national statistics agency, which has a broader definition of deaths from Covid-19, reported at the end of August more than 400,000 deaths.