MotoGP Fabio Quartararo: any penalty deserves pay, but how much is it?

Fabio Quartararo is therefore the new MotoGP World Champion and his title has the historical added value of asserting himself as the very first to crown a rider with a French passport. A consecration that rewards a solid season on a Yamaha that he is the only one able to bring to this level of competitiveness. Seven podiums and sixteen races including five victories, that’s what is called earning your salary. Exactly, how much is it?

Fabio Quartararo entered a other dimension and there is no doubt that what he has accomplished so far and especially this season is just the beginning, opening up to something bigger. Today he is an icon, locomotive, leader and driver of the moment at the top of the food chain of motorcycle racing. All at the same time.

His simplicity, freshness and concentration on his work will allow him to cushion the shock of the new fame and his manager. Eric Mahe will be there to accompany him on this path to glory we can also go astray. All of this deserves to be given due consideration. The site specializing in the economics of sport and knowledge of the salaries of champions that is sportune.fr has also made an assessment of the situation of the official Yamaha.

It can be read that six personal partners, other than the sponsors who accompany him within the Yamaha Factory Racing team, accompany him. El Diablo’s partner is Scorpion helmets, the two-wheel insurer, AMV, the French Motorcycling Federation (FFM), the Italian supplier of motorcycle equipment, Alpinestars, the Europe Energy group and the energy drink brand. , Monster Energy.





Fabio Quartararo: 2023 will be another matter

Brands that provide support in addition to the salary received at Yamaha Factory Racing. According to the English press, and the Sporteks media, El Diablo would approach a salary of 2 million euros gross per season. This, regardless of the bonuses, to the point won in the race or thanks to his title of world champion. At 22 years, Fabio Quartararo It is only at the beginning of his career as a champion. His current contract runs for the 2021-2022 seasons. As his manager has already reported, horizon 2023 remains to be negotiated.