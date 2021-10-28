MotoGP Marc Marquez is already preparing for 2022: “we will have to learn from Fabio Quartararo’s season and then fight him”

Last year, Fabio Quartararo declared that his defeat in the championship did not taste so bitter after all because Marc Marquez was not there to defend his chances. The notion of the value of this crown had then arisen but it no longer arises this season with the coronation of the same Fabio Quartararo against the identical Marc Marquez who played his score, and who is gaining so much power that he is now to three wins. But the best to come will undoubtedly be for 2022. The official Honda has indeed already launched the challenge that the now reigning World Champion will be eager to meet with his Yamaha.

There are still two Grands Prix to go and they will be more than interesting to follow. Because, on the side of the now World Champion Fabio Quartararo, we can let go while the opponents will be delighted to give him the change. Better, for them, it will be a question of having a foretaste of a revenge hoped for in 2022. And the first of the roped party of the counter-attack will certainly be Marc Marquez.

The official Honda won an important victory at Misano because he has proven himself to be able to win again in MotoGP on a track with a traditional press. Of course, it took Bagnaia help a little for that by falling, but it was indeed there, otherwise, the Ducati would not be at fault. In the last four races, Marc Marquez added more points than anyone else 83, versus 66 for Bagnaia and 61 for Quartararo, with two victories, a second position and a fourth place.

It looks like the rider and the Honda are catching up, and now there are two circuits that Marc likes, in particular Valencia. Marquez, with only 10 races completed, could finish the championship 4th, since Johann zarco is only 10 points behind the Spaniard. Better, third place in the World Championship is theoretically still within reach. To do this, he will need to recover 33 points on Joan mir.

And then Marc Marquez is already in the battle of 2022 which promises to be grandiose: ” my main goal is to prepare myself as well as possible for 2022 »Says the pilot who will then have 29 years. ” In the last two races of the season, I would be happy to have achieved a top five. It may seem. conservative, but these are races that follow and I do not know how I will be physically “.

” First of all, I want to take a real rest and understand what is needed to improve myself further », Explains the eight-time World Champion. ” We have to analyze this carefully and then come up with a good plan. It’s not about being 100 percent during testing. The important thing is the start of the season in Qatar. This is our big goal “. The 2022 offseason testing will take place on February 5 and 6 in Sepang and February 11 to 13 on the new Mandalika circuit in Indonesia. The first race of the season will follow the March 6 in Losail.





The objective of Mark for the 2022 season is clear: ” of course we want to fight for the world title again. The man everyone wants to beat is Fabio, after all he’s the new world champion. It will certainly not be easy, but we will try. We will also have to learn from his season and then fight him “.

Marc Marquez vs Fabio Quartararo: already the 2022 poster?

The challenge is on and the now crowned Frenchman replies: ” Marc is in good shape, he won the last two races and I really want to fight with him. Marc is an example that I have followed for many years. I really love him as a pilot and as a person, and the struggles that we had in 2019, although he almost always won them, I remember them as the times when I was able to learn and enjoy the most. They allowed me to say that I was running against an eight-time world champion runner “.

Then he ends by sending his request for reinforcement to Yamaha… ” All I ask is more power. We were able to test the 2022 chassis at Misano and it works great, but what we lack is power. What I really ask Yamaha is to gain top speed, to make my life a little easier when overtaking.. Without going any further, during the first race in Misano, if I had had a little more top speed, I could have won “. Will it be heard in Iwata? We will remember that his manager Eric Mahe has already warned that everything is open for his pilot on the horizon 2023…