Multiversus: a leaked image for Warner’s Super Smash Bros. Xbox one

While a previous leak had been confirmed by Jeff Grubb, the so-called Multiversus is showing up today with an image. As a reminder, this fighting and platform game would be a genre of Super Smash Bros. including the heroes of the Warner Bros. licenses.

Warner headliners featured in a game

On Reddit, this project was presented as being developed by Netherrealm but this info was denied by Jeff Grubb who however confirmed the existence of this Warner Bros. platform fighting game. The project would be close to what Nickelodeon All-Stars offers and its development has already started, well before its official announcement.

The memes around Sammy Ultra Instinct that appeared in 2019 would have prompted Warner Bros. to think about a game like Smash Bros. Rather than integrating the character of Scooby-Doo in Mortal Kombat, the studio would have preferred to create a new license in its own right, according to the same source.

The professional player LiquidHBox has come to add grain to the rumor by posting an image of the game in which we can already see several characters. The announcement of the game could be imminent.

Non-exhaustive list of characters expected in the Multiversus game:





Steven universe

Adventure Time

Batman / Harley Quinn

Superman / WonderWoman

Gandalf

Rick & morty

Tom & jerry

Bugs bunny

Fred flintstones

Mad Max

Johnny Bravo

The success of this genre is well established and many studios have embarked on this formula to seduce an audience that does not necessarily play Smash Bros (see Brawlhalla, Nickelodeon All-Stars). Considering the many licenses possessed by Warner, such a title would make sense.

This Warner Bros game would be heavily based on synergies between characters that would form custom teams. Several hypotheses exist on the functioning of these synergies, but nothing is certain given that they are only the first leaks.

Harry Potter and Ron Weasley would also be approached to integrate this list, but according to the source, the management of the rights of the Harry Potter license would complicate matters.

The game could be announced for the Game Awards or early next year, but once again, nothing is certain. As always, we invite you to take the information of this leak with a grain of salt, but Jeff Grubb’s confirmation assures us at least one thing: a platform combat license based on the Warner Bros. universe will emerge.

The name Multiversus has just been registered by Christopher I. Jackson as a video game. He had also registered the DC Fandome trademark and is a lawyer specializing in intellectual property at Warner Bros. Entertainment. It is therefore quite possible that this Super Smash Bros like is called Multiversus.