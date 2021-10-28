Muriel Robin reveals having been sexually assaulted live on the radio: “I was 12 years old”

In 2018, Muriel Robin brilliantly played Jacqueline Sauvage in the biopic TV movie, “Jacqueline Sauvage, it was him or me”. Since that date, the actress has been involved in the fight against violence against women and does not hesitate to speak on the subject as soon as she can. On November 5 on Arte, she will also be featured in the film “Doubts” in which she plays the role of a journalist who receives the confessions of a young woman admitting to having been raped by her husband while she was just a child …

On this occasion, she was invited to the microphone of France Inter radio on Tuesday, October 26, 2021. The comedian once again made some sad observations: “We don’t talk. If we take ten women, I’ve experienced it several times, from the smallest thing to the most serious thing, there are always more than half of them who raise their hands. I’m one of those half of the women. Which still makes a lot of women… “.





Muriel Robin sexually assaulted

The 66-year-old actress then explained that she was sexually assaulted by a priest when she was only 12 years old: “I was stuck in an elevator. And then I was caressed by the priest. I happened to be 12 years old, I had the same physique, I was this size but I imagined that kids, I still have the images in front of my eyes while we talk to each other, with more fragile physique and not my character, must have had a bad time “ she confessed.

“We are silent […] We want to protect. Protect his parents. Don’t worry them. Often we don’t want to, the parents already have work etc, so we won’t add that to them. And then, finally, the damage we do not know … “ she continued sadly.

Eleanor de la Fontaine