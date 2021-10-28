“My parents were dismayed”: his children deprived of birthday, Florent Pagny explains why

This is unexpected news that will delight fans of Florent Pagny: he is coming back to live in France! The singer, who has become a Portuguese tax resident while keeping a house in Patagonia and a home in France, wants to end his old age with us. While he will be celebrating his 60th birthday next November – a birthday he will perform on stage while touring across the country – will he blow out his family candles? The coach of The Voice is not a big fan of the thing …

When questioned jointly with his wife Azucena, Florent Pagny answered frankly: “I don’t like to celebrate my birthday. Starting my tour on November 6 is also a good way to avoid it (…) It is all the same a terminal, a beacon. Even though I don’t feel like a 60 year old guy. Neither physically nor in my head. But I know I’m attacking my last quarter of life and starting to think about enjoying it better, unless I take on the job.“





If the interpreter of Know how to love is therefore not yet certain to party with his loved ones to cross the threshold of sixty, it must be said that this would not surprise anyone around him. “We’re anti-birthdays. Our kids haven’t even blown out candles for their one year old!“, thus dropped Azucena.”My parents were dismayed … But we are also making up for it, even if we are not very celebratory either (…) All these slightly traditional things do not attract us. We don’t sanctify them and we try to escape them“, adds Florent Pagny, who explains having already spent Christmas or New Year in a plane! We are curious to know how Inca (25 years old) and Aël (22 years old) experienced this in their childhood …

