myCanal launches a function drastically reducing the latency on live programs

The time between the capture of a sporting event and its broadcast on myCanal is similar to conventional television. A new option points the tip of its nose on the platform but only a few chains are entitled to it.





Ideal for watching football, rugby and Formula 1 in near real time. In the starting blocks to integrate SharePlay on iOS in order to share content with several people on Facetime, myCanal is now testing another interesting option on iPhone. Called “low latency streaming”, this allows, once activated in the application settings, to greatly reduce the delay between TV capture and live display on your equipment, “To get closer to the current latency observed on television compared to TNT and satellite”, indicates the platform of the Vivendi subsidiary.

For now, this latency reduced to 10 seconds against nearly 40 seconds previously thanks to Apple’s Low-Latency HLS, is reserved for “expert settings”. In addition, only the Canal +, Canal + UHD and Event 4K channels are currently concerned, reports 01NET. This test period should result in the option being made available to all users. On Android and the web, myCanal also plans to soon offer low latency streaming via DASH technology.