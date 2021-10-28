NBA – Los Angeles Lakers completely crack against the Thunder, the Miami Heat dominate the Brooklyn Nets

The game: OKC shocks Los Angeles with incredible comeback

Can you really be considered a title favorite by losing to the worst team in the league after being 26 points ahead? The Lakers will have to seriously ask themselves the question. Deprived of LeBron James, slightly injured in the ankle and already absent in the previous game, the Angelenos lost against Oklahoma City (115-123). A blow to the 2020 champions, unable to maintain a 26-point lead against a beaten formation in each of their first four outings this season.

Even having played the day before, the Thunder players have found the resources to conclude a spectacular comeback against opponents who are far too soft and not applied enough. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 27 points, including the three-point basket which finally gave OKC the advantage to the siren of the third quarter (97-98).

Even after that, Anthony Davis (30 points) and his teammates could have pulled themselves together and won against the franchise with the worst differential in the league (-17.7). But no. On the contrary. They sank, like a Russell Westbrook certainly author of a triple-double with 20 points, 14 rebounds and 13 assists but who especially lost 10 balls by shooting at 8 of 20. All before d ‘ be sent off for a second technical foul in the final seconds.

Frustration, no doubt. Because the Lakers have reason to be angry. It is still difficult to understand how they were able to bow after being so skillful in the first quarter (68% to lead 41-19). The 26-point gap was reached in the second, 56-30, before the Thunder returned to 16 lengths at the break (72-56). The young Oklahoma City players didn’t bow their heads and they believed it. It is to their credit. For Los Angeles, the season is obviously still long. But this first week is clearly not reassuring. She highlighted the many gaps that need to be addressed before this team becomes a scarecrow in the West.

The shock: Miami suffocates Brooklyn

After the Bucks, it is now the Nets who have broken their teeth on the Heat. Miami does not have the best defense in the league (by far: only 92 points conceded out of 100 possessions) by chance. The Floridians dominated a new direct competitor by gaining the upper hand over Brooklyn (106-93) on Wednesday night. Much more physical, Bam Adebayo (24 points) and his teammates mistreated too tender Nets in the racket. They then took the upper hand near the circle (48 to 34) but also to rebounds (62-42) and points from offensive rebounds (31-4).

New Yorkers have finally cracked. Especially in the third quarter, when they let Miami take the lead. Kevin Durant was the only one to float. 25 points and 11 rebounds at 50% on shots, against 38% for Brooklyn on the whole of the meeting. James Harden, already struggling in the first matches, was limited to 14 points (4 out of 12). The Heat weren’t much more skilful, but their iron defense made the difference. It is already the third victory in four meetings for Jimmy Butler and his partners. The Nets have lost three times in five matches …

The player: Collin Sexton bends the Clippers

The Cavaliers have won 3 matches in a row, each time beating playoff teams. The latest therefore dates back to Wednesday evening with this success against the Clippers. Collin Sexton was the main architect of this victory, compiling 26 points and 7 rebounds. Also with this monstrous dunk on Nicolas Batum.





The rookie: Scottie Barnes still impresses

The last time the Raptors won a game in Toronto, Kyle Lowry and Serge Ibaka still wore the franchise colors. In February 2020. Against the Pacers. Since then, the Canadian team has temporarily relocated to Tampa Bay for logistical reasons following the COVID-19 epidemic before returning to its hall this season. And she finally returned to victory in front of her fans, again against Indiana, last night (118-100). Raptors supporters who were able to show all their love to their new darling, Scottie Barnes.

The fourth pick in the last draft is a star in the making. He again caused a sensation by compiling 18 points, 7 rebounds and 7 assists. A very interesting new performance for the young man, certainly the most prominent rookie in this first week of competition. Further successes are expected to follow in Toronto. With probably another excellent Barnes.

Performance: Towns, Russell and Edwards resist Giannis’ 40 points

Definitely, the Wolves are focused on this start of the season! Here they are with already 3 victories on the clock after 4 matches. They even took over the Bucks last night (113-108). With 79 points combined for their three stars, Karl-Anthony Towns (25), Anthony Edwards (25) and D’Angelo Russell (29). The trio thus resisted the 40 points of Giannis Antetokounmpo. Wolves scared themselves by squandering a 15-point lead but they won in the end. Carried by Giannis, the Bucks managed to pick up at 110-108 at the very end of the fourth quarter while they were down 94-79 at the start of the last period. But Edwards returned his shots to shelter Minnesota.

The basket: Harrison Barnes completes the Suns at the buzzer!

The Kings beat the Suns on the wire (110-107) thanks to this miraculous three-pointers from Harrison Barnes, who landed and drew in a second to offer the victory to his own to the siren.

Image: Blake Griffin marks the most unlikely basket of the evening

Finally… it has not been validated. Because after the whistle. But very nice move from Blake Griffin.

The French: Nicolas Batum productive in defeat

The Clippers lost to the Cavaliers but Nicolas Batum finished with 16 points and 4 rebounds. Much more discreet evening for Theo Maledon (Thunder) and Killian Tillie (Grizzlies) who did not score.

The results of the night

Magic – Hornets: 111-120

Celtics – Wizards: 107-116

Nets – Heat: 93-106

Raptors – Pacers: 118-100

Pelicans – Hawks: 99-102

Bucks – Timberwolves: 108-113

Thunder – Lakers: 123-115

Trail Blazers – Grizzlies: 116-96

Clippers – Riders: 79-92

Suns – Kings: 107-110

