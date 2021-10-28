NEOVACS: NEOVACS PUBLISHES SOLID HALF-YEAR FINANCIAL STATEMENTS CONFIRMING THE EXECUTION OF THE MARKET PLAN

Paris, October 28, 2021 – 8 am CET – Néovacs (Euronext Growth Paris: ALNEV) announces its 2021 half-year results. The half-year financial report is made available to the public on the company’s website.

Relaunch of research programs around its Kinoïde® technological platform

The Néovacs strategic plan implemented under the aegis of HBR Investment Group since spring 2020 has made it possible to relaunch the historical development activity and to extend the Group’s expertise to other activities within a sound financial framework and reinforced.

As part of this plan, Néovacs relaunched its activities in the two current research fields, lupus and the allergies, around its Kinoïde® technological platform. On May 11, the Group announced the publication of its preclinical work in the treatment ofasthma in the prestigious journal Nature Communications.

In this regard, Néovacs filed, in September 2020, with the academic teams of INSERM and the Institut Pasteur, a new patent application resulting from its Kinoïde® technology relating to an “immunogenic product comprising an IgE fragment. for the treatment of inflammatory disorders mediated by IgE ”. The invention thus protected relates to a therapeutic vaccine and its use for treating disorders inducing aberrant IgE expression, in particular IgE-mediated allergies such as food allergies, responses to venom and the occurrence of anaphylactic shock. This vaccine could eventually be used in subjects sensitive to any type of allergen and would complement the use of Kinoïde® products, in particular Kinoïde® IL-4 and IL-13, already patented by Néovacs with the same academic partners. .

At the same time, Néovacs completed the transfer of R&D to the Production department, of the Kinoïde® IL-4 and IL-13 manufacturing processes. The Production department is now undergoing development studies and ” scale up »Necessary for manufacturing according to good manufacturing practices (GMP), an essential milestone for the implementation of the next allergy tests. These pre-industrial development studies are a must for any pharmaceutical product. They make it possible to determine and optimize each of the manufacturing stages and to produce batches of larger sizes while guaranteeing the quality of the product.

These Kinoids® will be tested as part of a Phase I / IIa trial after regulatory authorization for which Néovacs has secured cash of € 15 million, or 42% of the resources available as of June 30, 2021 (€ 35.8 million).

Finally, relations with French and European regulatory agencies continue on the basis of the new criteria (BICLA[1] and LLDAS[2] in particular) to be taken into account when evaluating patients with lupus. Discussions with regulatory authorities are a prerequisite for continuing clinical trials in this area. Some of them, notably in China, have already validated the LLDAS criterion in lupus during previous clinical trials.

The revival of the company’s scientific activities has led to a controlled increase in operating costs. The half-year operating result thus came out at – € 3.4m compared to – € 1.8m in 1er half of 2020, period during which the company was still in cessation of activity and in receivership. Net income has improved significantly, at -3.2 M € compared to -6.4 M €. In 2020, Néovacs had incurred an exceptional charge of € 4.9 million related to the settlement of its liabilities.

Two first investments in innovative companies made after the half-year closing

In parallel with the development of its own portfolio of clinical programs in lupus and allergies, Néovacs aims to use the skills of its experienced scientific team to identify promising projects, both in the development of drug candidates (BioTech ) than medical devices (MedTech). These projects will then be financed and supported at the managerial level by Néovacs. This activity will make it possible to diversify the risk borne by Néovacs by investing in ambitious but realistic projects.





In September 2021, Néovacs announced an initial investment of $ 5 million (€ 4.2 million) in Bio Detection K9, a company specializing in the canine detection of bacteria and viruses, and in particular of covid-19. In October 2021, the company finalized a second investment in Signia Therapeutics, a biotechnology company that is implementing a breakthrough strategy for the research of drugs against infections and respiratory pathologies.

Strengthening of the financial structure with € 35 million in cash at the end of June

In order to finance its activity and its turnaround plan, the company uses financing contracts in bonds convertible or redeemable in shares. The withdrawals made on these contracts and the resulting conversions into new company shares have significantly strengthened the company’s equity and cash flow.

As of June 30, 2021, Néovacs had cash of € 35.8 million for only € 0.2 million in financial debt. At the beginning of September 2021, Néovacs announced that it had cash flow of nearly € 43 million that could be extended to a maximum of an additional € 50 million over the next 48 months in the event of full use of the new financing line signed. September 5, 2021. This financing is used for an ambitious investment policy for a total amount of over € 80 million, excluding current expenses related to the activity and new opportunities for equity investments.

ABOUT NEOVACS

Néovacs is a French biotechnology company, listed on Euronext Growth since 2010, specializing in therapeutic vaccines targeting the treatment of autoimmune diseases. Its innovative technology called Kinoïde®, patented until 2038, induces a polyclonal immune response, applicable in several indications. Néovacs developed IFNα Kinoid for the treatment of lupus in a phase IIb clinical study. The main study has been completed, the full results have been presented to the 13th 2019 International Lupus Congress. The Company has also completed promising preclinical work with another therapeutic vaccine, IL-4 / IL-13 Kinoid, for the treatment of allergies. The ambition of this “Kinoid® approach” is to enable patients to better endure a lifelong treatment that would be more effective, well tolerated and very flexible in its administration. For more information : www.neovacs.fr

[1] Based Combined Lupus Assessment

[2] Lupus low disease activity state

