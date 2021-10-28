Nestlé plans to sell Mousline purees

The agri-food giant Nestlé plans to sell its famous brand of mashed flakes Mousline, which employs 150 employees in particular in its factory in northern France, the group said in a statement released on Thursday.

Launched in 1963, the brand was widely invited in the cupboards of the French and their imagination with the ritornello “When I make Mousline mash, I’m sure everyone takes it back”.

“Strategic options”

Mousline has a factory in France, in Rosières-en-Santerre (Somme), and around 150 employees, dedicated to production and marketing. “As part of the permanent review of its portfolio, the management of Nestlé in France” is carrying out “a review of strategic options, up to the sale, of its Mousline mashed potato activities in France and to export ”, is it indicated in a press release.





Nestlé France, an entity of the Swiss food giant, did not wish to specify the annual turnover of its brand, most of whose sales are made on the French market. The review must be completed by the summer of 2022, it is specified in a press release.

“It is now a question of rethinking the strategic approach of these activities in order to be able to pursue growth objectives and strengthen the innovative capacity of the Mousline brand”, he added. The group specifies that this period “does not entail any change in the daily life of the teams concerned or in the relations that Nestlé maintains with its customers, partners and local suppliers”.