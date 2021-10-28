Netflix Festival: the platform unveils the project … and responds to rumors

Netflix will organize the “Netflix Film Club” next December at the French Cinémathèque and at the Institut Lumière, a festival that will preview three new original films from the platform!
We know a little more about the arthouse film festival launched this year by Netflix! The platform will indeed offer from December 7 to 14 the screening of a selection of its original feature films, as part of the Netflix Film Club organized in Paris (at the Cinémathèque française) and in Lyon (at the Lumière Institute). .
Six films available on the platform will be offered on the big screen: Pieces of a Woman by Kornél Mundruczó, Malcolm & Marie by Sam Levinson, The Harder They Fall by Jeymes Samuel, The Power of The Dog by Jane Campion, The Guilty by Antoine Fuqua and Clair-Obscur by Rebecca Hall.
But that’s not all, since the Netflix Film Club will also offer three event premieres, with screenings of the highly anticipated Don’t Look Up: Cosmic Denial by Adam McKay (released on December 24), The Hand of God by Paolo Sorrentino (December 15) and The Lost Daughter by Maggie Gyllenhaal (December 31).