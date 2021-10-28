Netflix Festival: the platform unveils the project … and responds to rumors

After studying film school, Clément Cusseau joined the editorial staff of AlloCiné in 2011. He is currently specialized in streaming content and news on SVOD platforms.

Netflix will organize the “Netflix Film Club” next December at the French Cinémathèque and at the Institut Lumière, a festival that will preview three new original films from the platform!

We know a little more about the arthouse film festival launched this year by Netflix! The platform will indeed offer from December 7 to 14 the screening of a selection of its original feature films, as part of the Netflix Film Club organized in Paris (at the Cinémathèque française) and in Lyon (at the Lumière Institute). .

Six films available on the platform will be offered on the big screen: Pieces of a Woman by Kornél Mundruczó, Malcolm & Marie by Sam Levinson, The Harder They Fall by Jeymes Samuel, The Power of The Dog by Jane Campion, The Guilty by Antoine Fuqua and Clair-Obscur by Rebecca Hall.

But that’s not all, since the Netflix Film Club will also offer three event premieres, with screenings of the highly anticipated Don’t Look Up: Cosmic Denial by Adam McKay (released on December 24), The Hand of God by Paolo Sorrentino (December 15) and The Lost Daughter by Maggie Gyllenhaal (December 31).