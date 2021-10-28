New Caledonia has one of the best vaccine rates

The French overseas ministry shared the vaccination figures in the overseas territories on October 27. And New Caledonia tops the list. Explanations.

On the way to collective immunity. While the Caillou continues its vaccination campaign and suffers a slowdown, the Ministry of Overseas France shared on social networks the rates of vaccination coverage in the Overseas Territories. And New Caledonia is rather well placed since it comes in second place with 65% of people having received a 1st dose behind Saint-Pierre-et-Miquelon, which shows 81%. Reunion follows closely with 59% vaccination coverage and French Polynesia with 57% vaccination (a 1st dose). In the last place of this list, we find Guyana with 28% and Guadeloupe with 38%.

Insufficient figures in New Caledonia

In terms of the number of doses injected on October 26, 2021, Reunion is in first place with 966,920 doses, followed by New Caledonia with 326,214 doses administered. As of this date, nearly 411,483 doses have been delivered to the Caillou. As a reminder, on Tuesday October 26, New Caledonia recorded 1,790 injections during the day. Since the start of the campaign: 174,887 people have received at least one dose, ie 75.58% of the vaccineable population and 64.53% of the total population. 153,435 people received two doses of the vaccine; 3,523 people received a booster dose.





At this stage, 66.31% of the vaccineable population, or 56.62% of the total population have received a complete vaccination schedule, government figures said on October 27, 2021. During the health press point on Wednesday, the government spokesperson recalled that these figures were not sufficient to achieve collective immunity at the beginning of December and that if we continued at this rate, we will only reach it in mid-January.

In total, the Metropolis will therefore have delivered 3,076,012 doses overseas and already counted 2,504,786 injections in these overseas territories.