New World, patch 1.0.4: Reactivation of Wave mode and server transfer … the update analyzed

New World is always in search of stability. Its new patch 1.0.4 is an opportunity to reactivate features that were victims of bugs when they were launched. Today, we detail the content of the new MMO patch from Amazon Game Studios.

Two months after its release on PC, New World is always in search of balance to be able to offer an ideal gaming experience. Problems with the launch of the game, servers or the suspension of one of its PvP modes still handicap the first MMO developed by Amazon Game Studios.

Many players are still looking for a smooth gaming experience on Aeternum Island and the new patch deployed by the developers seems to be a step in the right direction. Restoration of the deferential game mode, reactivation of the transfer transfer and correction of all kinds of bugs, we reveal below the contents of the patch 1.0.4 of New World:

Main changes in New World patch 1.0.4

The main news of this patch 1.0.4 is the gradual reestablishment of the character server transfer. Initially seen as the ideal solution to combat the saturation of certain servers, the system had an undesirable effect. It allowed players to exploit a bug giving them gold on a continuous basis. This unexpected consequence forced the developers to put the transfer on hold while they were able to find a solution to the problem. With the deployment of the new patch, Amazon announced the gradual restart of server transfer across the world.

The second major change is the reactivation of the Breaking PvP mode (Outpost Rush in English) of the game. We explained to you a few days ago that the mode had already been momentarily deactivated at the beginning of October due to bugs handicapping the gaming experience. It seems that these problems are a thing of the past as the Crash mode is gradually being reactivated. He will return to Europe on October 29 at 4 a.m. (CEST).





New World patch 1.0.4 full patchnote

General changes Removal of the starting range of Haute-Chute in order to gather new players in the other three places and thus give them more chances to start the game with their friends.

The reduction on the first box reduces the purchase price, but not the taxes. Still, the interface was telling users that their taxes would be reduced. It was only after purchasing the lodge, when paying the taxes, that they discovered that they ultimately did not benefit from a reduction in this plan. We will compensate up to 2,000 coins for each player who bought a box before this interface correction.

Slight performance improvement during wars.

Slightly improved Life Staff performance, with changes to the Healing Touch and Wondrous Touch passive abilities.

In Update 1.0.3, we fixed a bug that caused companies to lose revenue when they owned multiple territories or when they failed after declaring war. This update will reimburse lost revenue in coins. Company treasury will be reimbursed for any uncollected coin revenues as a result of this issue. The income reimbursed will not exceed the cash limit. Completely abandoned companies will not recover lost parts.

We have increased the faction token cap by 50% for each faction tier. The purpose of this change is that players can earn extra tokens even if they have reached the reputation cap but wish to save the time to successfully reach the next faction rank. Here are the new values: Level 1: increase from 5,000 to 7,500 tokens Level 2: increase from 10,000 to 15,000 tokens Level 3: increase from 15,000 to 22,500 tokens Level 4: increase from 25,000 to 37,500 tokens Level 5: increase from 50,000 to 75,000 tokens

General bug fixes Fixed faction token caps not increasing even after players completed quests that needed to level up their faction.

Fixed a rare issue that caused time in the world to jump forward or backward, causing various issues.

Fixed players losing lodges they owned on Blade Isles.

Fixed several server crash issues.

Fixed an issue with incorrect time display in suspend / ban notifications.

Fixed players being able to use their World Transfer Token while having contracts open at the Counter, causing further issues after the transfer.

Fixed AI characters not appearing in the world as intended.

Fixed Myrkgard’s weathered portals in High Chaos Mountain distributing higher tier gear and respawning faster than intended.

Fixed enemies in Myrkgard’s Weathered Portal to drop loot when killed.

Fixed an unintentional animation when interacting with the Boiling Cauldron household item, and the Ladle not appearing in the player’s hand during the interaction.

Fixed an issue with Orichalcum and Star Metal deposits where large deposits gave small amounts of ore while small deposits gave large amounts.

Fixed the Lottery of Wars timer not stopping correctly during the blocking period.

Fixed render distance for Jack the Rogue pumpkin lights.

Fixed the fact that the GM tag would sometimes appear for non-GM players in the chat.

Fixed the fact that armor textures might not appear stably.

Fixed occult magic protection when shipping to Starstone Quarries not protecting players from certain lasers.

Fixed some enemies in the Amrine Dig Site being invulnerable.

Fixed the fact that the Ice Pylon cooldown could be infinite.

Fixed players being able to get rings with two perks sharing an exclusive trump tag, when they should not be on the same ring.

Fixed missing projectile visual for attacks with Ice Gauntlet and Ice Pylon.

Fixed players unable to perform various in-game actions after quick transfer. Attempted correction The correction below is an attempt to correct and improve. The idea is to make this fix and see if the problem persists, to possibly continue our work and fix it in an upcoming update. Fixed a flaw in Wars that allowed players to use magical AoEs to regain Rally Points without taking damage. Improving War and Life Staff performance should have a beneficial effect on this, but we will continue to monitor it to see if the issue persists.

We have covered several of the known reasons for some to become invulnerable. This problem remains a priority for our team who are still trying to correct the remaining causes.

We believe we fixed the issue that was causing players to freeze after leaving Surge. As this bug is rare, our team was unable to reproduce it. We will continue to monitor this as the update rolls out.

