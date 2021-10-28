New World, Prime Gaming Rewards October 2021: How To Get Them?

Available since the end of September 2021 on PC, New World, the first open-world MMO has a deep and important customization. The game is already enriched with new cosmetics offered exclusively to subscribers of the Prime Gaming service!

It’s not just free games at Prime Gaming: there are also a large number of perks and bonuses to unlock in the most popular multiplayer games for gamers, and in particular New World. The newest addition to the open world MMO scene, has had a success as important as eventful, between problems of servers and queues, changes for factions and macabre tips to compensate for the lack of mounts. Today it is possible to get cosmetics obtainable through Prime Gaming.

Good news: Prime Gaming is included in theAmazon Prime subscription, free for the first 30 days and reserving many benefits other than in-game rewards: access to the Prime Video program catalog, free delivery on your physical product orders on Amazon, an included Twitch support subscription to give to a streamer of your choice each month to support them and enjoy their personalized emotes …

Via Prime Gaming you can get two Pirate Packs, granting you pirate clothes, swords, or emotes to use in New World. In addition, you can get a Robin Hood pack “to use These cosmetics are just one of the many advantages that the Prime subscription has in store for you and the regular price of which is 49 € per year We explain below how to claim the reward if you are a Prime subscriber: ” ‘





Claim the Prime Gaming New World “Pirate Packs” reward

Go to the dedicated portal at Prime Gaming’s New World.

at Prime Gaming’s New World. Log into your Amazon account

Link your Steam account

On Prime Gaming, click “Claim my booty”

New World: all our guides and tips

New World Complete Solution Summary