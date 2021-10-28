Neymar clarifies his comments on the 2022 World Cup

A few weeks ago, Neymar hit the headlines by declaring that the 2022 World Cup would most certainly be his last. At only 30 years old, he did not know if he would still have his head in football after this competition which will take place in November and December 2022. Words that had made a lot of noise. In an interview with one of his sponsors, the PSG striker (29) wanted to clarify his words.





” I said something, but people understood a different thing. I said that, yes, this will be my last World Cup and that I will face it in the best possible way. I will do my best to be there 100%. Because that’s how I go about it when I have a match. If there is a game tomorrow, this game for me is like the last of my life. So for this coming World Cup I think about it like it’s the last for me because I don’t know how tomorrow will be and what can happen., explains Neymar to Red Bull. When I said that it was a bit controversial, lPeople were saying that I wanted to stop playing football and that I would quit the national team. People understood a completely different thing. I wanted to say that I see it as if it was the last. Why ? Because we don’t know how tomorrow will be and what can happen.”