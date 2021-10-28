Neymar launches legal action against artist over critical tweet

According to Brazilian media UOL, Neymar’s lawyers have launched a legal summons against Zélia Duncan, a singer who had sharply criticized the player in a tweet.

For a tweet critical of Neymar Jr, Zélia Duncan finds herself in the midst of legal proceedings. Local media UOL reports Thursday that Neymar’s lawyers have initiated a subpoena against this well-known committed singer in Brazil. They ask him to explain himself for a post published in September (and since deleted) on Twitter.

“I’m not in football, but Neymar seems to me so far to be a promise as a sportsman and a disappointment as a citizen. You want respect? Make a good impression. Ah, and pay your taxes!”, Wrote Zélia Duncan, on her account which now has more than 530,000 subscribers. This message was a reaction to an interview with the star striker of Paris Saint-Germain, who demanded more respect for him after a match between Brazil against Peru (2-0 victory for the Seleção).





“Breach of honor”

Almost two months later, the footballer’s lawyers therefore decided to demand accountability. They believe that this tweet “damages the honor” of their client, and that it is therefore a potential defamation.

Explanations are formally requested from the singer, so that she clarifies her remarks, in particular on the remark concerning the tax situation of Neymar. In the summons, which includes a questionnaire with 11 entries, the representatives thus ask the artist: “Has she had access to the files of a fiscal administrative procedure, a tax enforcement measure or a procedure or a process of another nature to be able to make the said declaration and publish it on his social network? “

According to UOL, the artist had not yet become aware of this legal procedure when the information was revealed in the media.