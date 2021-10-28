Nikon Z9: 8K, 120 fps burst, 100% electronic shutter. The hybrid camera of all superlatives

8

After Sony and Canon, it’s Nikon’s turn to unsheathe its sports hybrid camera, the Z9. It is a monobloc body incorporating everything that is best in photos, as well as in video, to allow Nikon to assert its position on the market.

A niche market The arrival of a new 24×36 sports camera on the market is always a small event. Among SLRs, these flagship cameras are renewed every 4 to 5 years and even if they are aimed at a niche audience, they are sure to attract attention. They present themselves as the technological showcase of brands. In hybrids, the same scenario is repeated. Thus, after Sony which, at the beginning of 2021, struck hard with its Alpha 1 (A1), a 50 Mpx full-frame hybrid, swallowing 8K like bursts at 30 fps, Canon followed up with its EOS R3 monoblock, which allows, for its part, a piloting of the autofocus by the eye. Now, Nikon arrives on the segment with the Z9 and it does not intend to make up the figure.

A reinforced housing In design and construction, Nikon is shaking things up a bit. The Japanese manufacturer does not offer a compact hybrid like the Z6 II and Z7 II, but opts, like Canon, for a monobloc body with resolutely professional ergonomics, inspired by the D6. However, where Canon offers a considerably lighter R3 compared to the EOS-1D X Mark III reflex, the Z9 is almost as heavy as its reflex counterpart, the D6 (1.34 kg against 1.45 kg). Admittedly 20% smaller, the Z9 remains rather beefy, with its almost 15 cm high, 15 cm wide and 9 cm deep. A magnesium armored device that the Japanese company presents as as resistant as the D6. A device ready to face almost all the elements therefore and which should not fear too much dust, rain, earth or frost (hail and grasshoppers).

For night-time use, the controls are all backlit and the screen has a night mode that turns all red. A useful function for astrophotography or for show photography. For even greater security, a reinforced shutter is placed in front of the sensor when the device is switched off. A function reminiscent of what is already done at Canon or at Sony, except that in the latter brands, it is the mechanical shutter which serves as a protective curtain. And there, surprise, the Z9 no longer has a mechanical curtain shutter (focal plane)!

The end of the mechanical shutter Indeed, Nikon is the first manufacturer to get rid of any form of mechanical shutter. The Z9 will rely solely on the electronic shutter built into its stacked CMOS sensor (no global shutter) and stabilized at 45.7 Mpx (32 to 102,400 ISO in extended sensitivity). A small earthquake in the world of sports photography accustomed, except perhaps with the Sony A1, to rely on a classic curtain shutter. Nikon explains that this goes in the direction of history and that in addition, it allows to overcome the usual technical limitations inherent in the mechanical shutter. Since the life of a camera is usually related to the maximum number of triggers that the shutter supports, this part removed, the camera could withstand much longer. Note, however, that a mechanical shutter can be changed by after-sales service.

The electronic shutter allows an exposure time ranging from 30 s to 1 / 32,000 s. If you were afraid of deformations due to “rolling shutter“, Nikon specifies that the scanning rate of its sensor would be” the fastest in the world “and that this would eliminate practically all the distortions. An affirmation which we will be sure to verify in our tests.

Nikon introduces a new photo raw format, called “Hi-efficiency *” which can be compared to lossless compression, but skips new, more efficient compression codecs and in particular the HEIF which comes from land at Canon and which is already present at Sony. Up to 120 fps burst (at 11 Mpx) Regarding the burst, Nikon announces that its hybrid climbs in burst to 20 fps in jpeg + raw – and this whatever the format of the raw -, and in jpeg only, it is even possible to climb to 30 fps. But that’s not all and the most surprising characteristic is this burst of 120 fps, but only in jpeg and with a definition which goes from 45.7 to 11 Mpx. Recommended article: While this mode may come as a surprise, it is not that extravagant for agency photographers. The definition of 11 Mpx may be sufficient for the press, the raw is not always essential either. With 120 fps on the other hand, it becomes complicated to miss an action. While this mode still benefits from autofocus and exposure metering, it is not specified whether tracking also works. Nikon also specifies that these burst values ​​are valid with 94 lenses, in Z or F mount. AF recognition of humans, birds and … bikes! Autofocus tracking by the way, let’s talk about it. Thanks to the new Expeed 7 processor (which Nikon claims to be 10 times faster than its predecessor), the Z9 sees its autofocus capabilities significantly improved. Its 493 collimators, covering 90% of the surface of the sensor, can thus ensure the recognition and the follow-up of humans, animals, but also vehicles. Cars, motorcycles, planes, trains and bicycles are then recognized and tracked by the Z9. For humans, the device recognizes faces, eyes, heads and torsos. And for the birds, “only” the eyes, the head and the torsos.



During the short handling to which we were entitled, we were able to observe a very fast and efficient detection with human beings (animals were not allowed in the building at that time). Nikon has also reviewed how its 3D tracking works. Used only on the firm’s reflexes, this option arrives on hybrids and allows ever more precise control of AF tracking.

Vincent Munier handling the Z9 © Nikon

The arrival of 8K at Nikon Like many modern hybrids, the Z9 incorporates a well-developed video component. After the Canon EOS R5 and the Sony A1, it is therefore the Z9’s turn to indulge in 8K video recording. Natively the box can record sequences up to 8K UHD at 30 fps and without cropping. 4K UHD is also available from 24 to 120 fps, still without “crop”, but it is possible to opt for a live 2.3x crop to be closer to your subject. Video compression can be done in Apple ProRes and 4: 2: 2 10-bit format internally. Canon EOS R5: the new benchmark for mirrorless cameras Apple ProRes Raw per update But that’s not all. An upcoming (free) update in the first half of 2022 will unlock 8K raw at 60 fps, 12-bit ProRes Raw as well as a Nikon proprietary format, N-Raw, which the company claims to be half as much. heavy than ProRes Raw. A definition greater than 8K is also potentially expected.

There’s no longer a 29-minute recording limit and Nikon claims its Z9 can last at least 125 minutes of continuous 8K recording. There is no doubt that the memory cards – 2 CFexpress type 2 or XQD slots – will be filled before that. In any case, Nikon ensures that its body would not be a victim of overheating, like the Canon EOS R5. Autofocus tracking in video would work the same as in photos, except for 3D tracking, which would be unavailable. In addition to the mechanical stabilization of the sensor, it is possible to activate in video a digital stabilization which operates a 1.25x cropping in the image. A burst without blackout Regarding general ergonomics, the Z9 has an electronic viewfinder of 3.69 Mpts. If it is in the standard of the 2020s, there are more defined sights, especially among the main competitors. Nikon compensates by explaining that this viewfinder is the brightest on the market at 3000 cd / m². It would be even more pleasant to use thanks to a burst aim without “blackoutA feature made possible by the reading speed of the new sensor associated with the Expeed 7 processor. The 3.2-inch, 2.1 Mpts screen is tiltable like on the Z6 II and Z7 II, but it can also be tilted. perpendicular to the body for easier vertical shooting.

The Nikon Z9 also has all the connectivity you would expect from a high-end camera. There is then an HDMI socket, a USB-C port, Ethernet, microphone and headphone jacks and synchro-flash. The Z9 also includes Wi-Fi 802.11b / g / n / a / ac and Bluetooth 5.0. You can also access the images of the device directly via a new NX Mobile Air application. It allows the import, selection, editing and sending of files via a USB-C connection. For the battery, the Z9 also gains a new EN-EL 18d accumulator, which will be possible to recharge from the USB-C socket with a charger whose power has not been communicated. Note that this is the same battery size as for the D6 and the latter’s batteries are compatible with the Z9. Pricing and availability If Nikon Z9 is positioned opposite the Nikon D6, it will ultimately be much less expensive than this big reflex brother, since the Z9 will be launched in December 2021 at € 5,999, when the D6 is billed at € 7,299. The Z9 is therefore launched at the same price as the Canon EOS R3, which however does not replace the EOS-1D X Mark III reflex. In the hybrid segment, the Sony A1 remains (for the moment) the only sports device sold at € 7,299.