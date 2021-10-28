Nine countries oppose Paris demand to reorganize European electricity market – RT en français

Nine EU countries, including Germany, opposed any reform of the European electricity market on 25 October. A snub for Paris, which wants to decouple the price of electricity and gas.

Affirming “not being able to support any measure that would contravene the internal electricity market, for example a reform ad hoc wholesale market ”, nine Member States of the European Union (Germany, Austria, Luxembourg, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Ireland, Latvia and the Netherlands) sent on 25 October an inadmissibility, at the request France to revise the rules of the European electricity market.

“As the price surge is due to global factors, we must be extremely careful before interfering in the structure of domestic energy markets. This cannot be a solution to cushion the current rise, ”they assured, on the eve of a meeting of European energy ministers. France, faced with soaring electricity prices on the wholesale market, in the wake of fossil fuels, calls for “decoupling” to prevent the “very low cost” prices of nuclear energy from being aligned with gas prices.





The Minister of the Economy and Finance, Bruno Le Maire, quoted by AFP thus called for “a fundamental review of the functioning of the single electricity market”, deeming its rules “obsolete”. But for nine supporters of status quo, competition between electricity suppliers “contributes to innovation, security of supply and is a key element in facilitating the transition [vers des énergies décarbonées]”.

The Commission considers the system “efficient”

At the beginning of October, the Luxembourg Minister of Energy Claude Turmes had already responded indirectly in Paris by maintaining that the European electricity market had been functioning well for twenty years, “with really competitive prices”, and had affirmed that intervening could be “extremely dangerous”, and risked “destroying all confidence in this market”. Currently, gas helps set the overall price on the common electricity market. The average price of electricity is rising as more expensive fossil fuels are used to meet increasing consumption.

The European Commission considers this so-called “marginal pricing” system to be “effective” because, according to it, it encourages the development of renewable energies, the operating cost of which is considered to be low but which require a large investment at the outset. The Commission made a good commitment, in mid-October, to investigate possible “anti-competitive behavior” and manipulation, but without calling into question the energy market.