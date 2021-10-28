No Way Home (again) ignites fans with big rumors

Spider-Man: No Way Home, the Marvel which will pour into inter-franchises with its villains from the various Spider-Man sagas, continues to fuel its rumors.

Which is as awesome as it is terrifying about Spider-Man: No Way Home, is that’there are so many characters heralded by his various rumors that, if they were to come to pass, one would wonder how much room there is left to tell a story about Tom Holland’s Peter Parker. Marvel eccentricity in all its glory, especially when director Jon Watts declares his film will be a Endgame for Spider-Man.

Because it is this multiverse that has made the salt of this promotion since its inception. The trailer for No Way Home revealed to us at its term Doctor Octopus of Spider-man 2. Other villains from previous cinematic sagas have been theorized (or even almost confirmed), but also the previous interpreters of Spider-Man. And rumors are certainly not going to subside with the recent giveaways that have fallen.

When the rumors surround the film a little too much

But first, a little inventory is needed, as the mess of this information is palpable. So we have Doc Ock (Alfred Molina) from Spider-man 2 since the first trailer for No Way Home. The Green Goblin (Willem Dafoe) from Spiderman was also strongly suggested by the words of the actor, just before the trailer unveils in voiceover the Machiavellian laughter of Norman Osborn and the pumpkin bomb conforming to the design of the first film by Sam Raimi.

In the unofficial category, we have Electro (Jamie Foxx) by The Amazing Spider-Man: Hero’s Fate which tends to be confirmed by the suggestive remarks of his interpreter. But above all, The Hollywood Reporter declared on October 1, 2020 that the actor was in finalizing a deal with Marvel Studios (which declined to comment on the announcement). A shot of the trailer for No Way Home, where we see a flash dangerously brushing against Spider-Man, clearly suggests that he is present in the film.

And in the speculative sphere, we have the Sandman (Thomas Haden Church) of Spider-Man 3 and the Lizard (Rhys Ifans) from The Amazing Spider-Man, that we too quickly wanted to see in subliminal shots of the trailer of No Way Home, but nothing is less certain … until the recent issue of the newspaper Empire, published on October 28, 2021, showcases the film even in its blanket.

If the cover had been unveiled a few days before the publication of the issue ofEmpire, its detailed content was only revealed on D-Day. And since it is available, new mentions of the Sandman and the Lizard are more and more confirming their presence in the feature film, without guaranteeing anything. That’s Marvel and the art of promotion.





“The fate of Doctor Strange [lancé dans la bande-annonce de No Way Home] seems to open doors connecting Peter Parker to other realities, including those from the Spider-Man films that preceded the MCU’s. The realities of the films of Sam Raimi and Marc Webb. Realities where Willem Dafoe’s Green Goblin continues to fly on his glider. Realities that include Rhys Ifans’ Lizard, Thomas Haden Church’s Sandman, and Jamie Foxx’s Electro.

At the current stage of promotion, the No Way Home team is in no rush to confirm or deny these appearances. Director Jon Watts had fun saying, “I can confirm these are rumors.” “

Obviously, Empire does not get too wet, for lack of a loose tongue at Marvel Studios. However, One wonders if this somewhat bombastic way of listing these former Spider-Man villains tends to confirm their presence. within the film. Between the images (including the first of this article) and the interviews given to the magazine, it would seem quite plausible that these details are not as trivial as they seem.

In any case, its content has completely ignited social networks, who decided (for many users, anyway) to see it as an absolute confirmation of the presence of the Lizard and the Sandman, which is not the case. It is hard to imagine Marvel Studios putting such revelations on paper, casually.

And again, it is “only” two supervillains. The end of time will be triggered when an official teasing speaking a little too explicitly about the former interpreters of Spider-Man, Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield, will emerge from who knows where (the number ofEmpire also evokes it, but in a much more anecdotal and speculative manner). Maybe in the next trailer (although there is a better chance that Marvel will keep this surprise in theaters). Spider-Man: No Way Home will be in French theaters on December 15, 2021.