Nokia rakes in profits, fears semiconductor crisis

Nokia has been doing well for several quarters now. While the United States, China and Europe deploy 5G, the Finnish champion of telecom network equipment continues to achieve good results. This is still the case in the third quarter as unveiled this Thursday. Its turnover increased by 2% over one year, to 5.4 billion euros, “Despite the impact of headwinds previously reported in North America for mobile networks, and constraints on the global supply chain”, specifies Pekka Lundmark, its CEO, in a press release.

Above all, the profits soar. From July to September, its net profit passed the 342 million euros mark, up 77% from the same period last year. This reinforces the group’s strategy, which maintains its annual objectives. Namely net sales between 21.7 and 22.7 billion, as well as a comparable operating margin between 10% and 12%. The Nokia staff now estimates that it will be in the upper end of this range.

The setbacks of Huawei and Ericsson

This third quarter is in line with the previous ones. In general, Nokia is benefiting from the setbacks of its big rivals Huawei (driven out of many Western markets from 5G for security reasons), and Ericsson (which is suffering in China, especially after the ban on Huawei in Sweden). Nokia also benefits from its broad cost reduction policy. Remember that in March, the industrialist announced yet another plan to cut 5,000 to 10,000 jobs within two years. This represents up to 11% of its overall workforce.

France suffers greatly from this strategy. Last year, Nokia decided to cut nearly 1,000 jobs in France. This social plan is nothing less than the fourth in four years, since the acquisition of Alcatel-Lucent in 2016. This has, of course, on the profitability of the equipment manufacturer, which is improving significantly.

Fear over the price of semiconductors

That said, Pekka Lundmark is careful not to slash the champagne. Today, his greatest fear concerns the semiconductor crisis. He warns, moreover, that it may impact its results in the fourth quarter and next year.

“The uncertainty surrounding the global semiconductor market limits our visibility,” he warns. We work closely not only with our suppliers to ensure component availability, but also with our customers to ensure that we can meet their needs and mitigate the unprecedented component cost inflation that our industry is facing. Add to that the one-offs we benefited from this year, this could limit our potential for margin expansion in 2022. “



Clearly, no question of igniting. But Nokia, number three in telecom equipment, is gradually repositioning itself behind Huawei and Ericsson.